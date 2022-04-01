EIGHT DAYS TO GO: Countdown on as BFNL launches its 2022 season

news, local-news, 2022, bfnl, season, launch, photos, bendigo, football, netball

THE Bendigo Football-Netball League's 2022 season has been officially launched. Eight days out from round one, the BFNL held its season launch at Bendigo Mazda on Friday. After a season that was interrupted and ultimately incomplete last year on the back of no season at all in 2020 due to the pandemic, the BFNL is hoping for a return to normality for clubs, players and supporters this year. "This is a really exciting time for the league in terms of launching our season," BFNL chair Carol McKinstry said. "We've had two years of interruptions and uncertainty, so we're certainly looking forward to getting back to playing football and netball and seeing good crowds. "We had amazing crowds last year and we're hoping to see that interest again." Next Saturday's opening round features a clash of the last two teams to have played in a senior grand final - Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk - back in 2019. The Storm and Hawks will clash at Tannery Lane, with other round one games: Kangaroo Flat v Maryborough, South Bendigo v Golden Square, Gisborne v Sandhurst and Castlemaine v Kyneton. BFNL: CASTLEMAINE BFNL: EAGLEHAWK BFNL: GISBORNE BFNL: GOLDEN SQUARE BFNL: KANGAROO FLAT BFNL: KYNETON BFNL: MARYBOROUGH BFNL: SANDHURST BFNL: SOUTH BENDIGO BFNL: STRATHFIELDSAYE Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/4064a209-85cb-4ad1-82ec-154b5c02d4a1.jpg/r0_394_5309_3394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg