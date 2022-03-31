Weekend football preview, selections- LVFNL round one; HDFNL season-openers

news, local-news, hdfnl, lvfnl, weekend, football, previews, 2022, round 1, footballleagues

2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo. Two new coaches take charge of their teams for the first time, with Marcus McKern leading Mitiamo and Justin Laird at the helm of Bears Lagoon-Serpentine. The Superoos enter 2022 carrying what is an overall 18-game winning streak, with the club not having lost a game since July 20, 2019, and the Superoos' streak including winning the 2019 flag and also being recognised as the "minor premier" following last year's interrupted season. The Superoos have turned over 10 players from last year's list, so will have somewhat of a new look, while Laird has indicated the Bears will aim to play a running brand of football that will face a stern test first-up. Last time: Mitiamo 10.13 (73) def BL-Serpentine 7.8 (50). Since 1995: Mitiamo 34; BL-Serpentine 22; Drawn 1. 2.15pm Saturday at Calivil. Two teams that battled last year get an opportunity to get an early win on the board. It will be a completely new-look Calivil United side under new coach Jack Daley, who looks to have the Demons well-placed to be the competition's big improvers following a recruiting haul of 10 players, most of which have links to Huntly. There is an air of genuine optimism at Inglewood that the Blues can finally make inroads as a competitive side. The Blues - who have lost their past 42 games - have recruited well in the off-season with eight new players, including former Sandringham Dragons' Charlie McGaw (midfield) and Alex Lowe (back or forward). Last time: Calivil United 24.22 (166) def Inglewood 7.4 (46). Since 1995: Calivil United 46; Inglewood 8. 2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater. The match of the round between two rivals who both have strong September aspirations. Rick Ladson has taken over as Bridgewater coach and has described his playing group as "galvanised", with the Mean Machine adding eight recruits to the side that finished third last year. Like Calivil United, Pyramid Hill has also been one of the most active clubs in the off-season on the recruiting front as the Bulldogs under coach Nathan Fitzpatrick aim to improve on last season's fourth-place. Like their previous clash that was decided by one point, should be an entertaining contest to kick off the season. Last time: Bridgewater 13.8 (86) def Pyramid Hill 13.7 (85). Head to head: Bridgewater 32; Pyramid Hill 25; Drawn 1. 5.30pm Saturday at Maiden Gully. The Eagles and Panthers have to wait an extra couple of hours to open their seasons, with their clash under lights at Maiden Gully. A challenging start to the season for the Eagles who have had a hefty player loss, but have been able to land some late recruits headed by midfielders Jessi Lampi and former Brisbane Lions Academy player Jack Gallaher. Marong heads into the season as one of the top premiership fancies after retaining the majority of its list that finished second last year and again boasting a formidable forward line spearheaded by Brandyn Grenfell, Kain Robins and Adrian Pappin. Last time: Marong 15.17 (107) def Maiden Gully YCW 5.9 (39). Since 1995: Maiden Gully YCW 32; Marong 20. Luke West - Mitiamo, Calivil United, Pyramid Hill, Marong. Adam Bourke - Mitiamo, Calivil United, Pyramid Hill, Marong. LVFNL: BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE LVFNL: BRIDGEWATER LVFNL: CALIVIL UNITED LVFNL: INGLEWOOD LVFNL: MAIDEN GULLY YCW LVFNL: MARONG LVFNL: MITIAMO LVFNL: NEWBRIDGE LVFNL: PYRAMID HILL 2.30pm Saturday at North Bendigo. Tough initiation into the 2022 season for new Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino and his recruits. The Saints face the competition's toughest away trip to North Bendigo's Atkins Street - a venue Heathcote hasn't beaten the Bulldogs at since 2013. It's the first game back in charge of the Bulldogs for returning dual premiership coach Rob Bennett and also a milestone day for the club with Jordan Ford playing game No.150, providing some added incentive to get 2022 away to a winning start. Last time: North Bendigo 24.14 (158) def Heathcote 6.7 (43). Head to head: North Bendigo 36; Heathcote 18. 6.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin. Night football returns to M.J. Morgan with the Grasshoppers hosting Elmore from 6.15pm. Elmore looms as somewhat tricky to plan for given the Bloods listed 14 recruits for season 2022 as they come up against a Grasshoppers' side that has been around for the mark for the past three seasons and should again be in the flag hunt this year. Last time: Colbinabbin 23.16 (154) def Elmore 10.3 (63). Since 1995: Colbinabbin 40; Elmore 16. Luke West - North Bendigo, Colbinabbin. Adam Bourke - North Bendigo, Colbinabbin. HDFNL: COLBINABBIN HDFNL: ELMORE HDFNL: HEATHCOTE HDFNL: HUNTLY HDFNL: LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER HDFNL: LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED HDFNL: MOUNT PLEASANT HDFNL: NORTH BENDIGO HDFNL: WHITE HILLS

