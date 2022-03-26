Panthers celebrate pennant premiership and promotion to division one

sport, local-sport, bowls, pennant, Bendigo

Marong will be promoted to division one of Weekend Premier Pennant bowls after it won the division two premiership on Saturday. The Panthers defeated Kangaroo Flat by 29 shots in Saturday's grand final to earn a berth in the premier division for the 2022-23 season at the expense of this season's wooden spooner Bendigo. Marong grabbed an early lead over the Roos and never looked in trouble as it cruised to a well-deserved flag. It was a double celebration for the Panthers, with the club's division five team also winning the premiership. The division one grand final will be played at Bendigo East on Sunday, with Eaglehawk favoured to defeat reigning premier South Bendigo. Read more: BFNL season preview - Eaglehawk Saturday's results: Division two - Kangaroo Flat 65 lt Marong 94. Eric White 15 lt Andrew Whatley 29, Graeme Hegarty 20 d Chris Bramley 19, Barry Langley 11 lt Daniel Fulton 26, John Schultz 19 lt Mark Dickins 20. Division three - South Bendigo 78 lt Golden Square 87. David Conley 25 d Tas Wallis 24, Ray McCumber 18 lt John Jackman 27, Les Wilkinson 17 dr Jeff Frost 17, Maurice Houghton 18 lt Scott Finch 19. Division four - Kangaroo Flat 88 d Castlemaine 64. Bill O'Connor 19 lt Stephen McCoombe 20, Barry Ellis 23 d Maureen Fletcher 10, Barrie Guest 26 d Malcolm Stevens 14, Robert Morrall 20 dr Rosalie Roberts 20. Division five - Eaglehawk 65 lt Marong 79. Gary Skinner 18 d Paul Mylon 17, Robert Rogers 13 lt Robert Williams 24, Kevin Hill 12 lt Allen Corry 20, Geoffrey Gibbs 22 d Rodney Wearne 18. Division six - Strathfieldsaye 81 d South Bendigo 71. Stewart Curnow 27 d Trevor Watson 16, Russell Finch 16 lt Denis Mellington 18, Ulo oper 22 dr Terry Gastin 22, Tim Dale 16 d Garry Williams 15. Division seven - Bendigo VRI 52 lt White Hills 55. Shaun Wilkinson 18 lt Luigi Chales Basile 22, Brenda Hawkins 15 lt Elaine Hood 19, Brian Ede 19 d Harold Walklate 14. Division eight - Golden Square 43 lt North Bendigo 69. Judy Brown 15 lt Darren Henson 22, Lawrie Bayliss 12 lt Trevor Lee 33, Terence Cope 16 d Michael Kelly 14. Division nine - Campbell's Creek 41 d Golden Square 39. Ian Trevena 23 d Allan Lowes 16, Colin Bull 18 lt Peter Camm 23.

