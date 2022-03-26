BDCA GRAND FINAL: Strathdale-Maristians celebrates flag three-peat

sport, cricket, bdca, grand, final, 2022, strathdale, maristians, celebrates, flag

FOR the second time during its era of domination in the Bendigo District Cricket Association Strathdale-Maristians has completed a premiership hat-trick. The Suns defeated Strathfieldsaye by six wickets with nine balls to spare at the Queen Elizabeth Oval on Saturday. The powerhouse club has now won the 2022, 2021 and 2020 BDCA premierships as part of an overall dynasty in which it has captured eight of the past 12 first XI flags dating back to 2011. Those eight flags also include another three-peat in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Batting first after skipper Ben Devanny won the toss, the Jets compiled 9-181 off their 45 overs. In reply the Suns needed 43.3 overs to chase down their target as they answered with 4-182. For the second year in a row Strathdale-Maristians' captain Cameron Taylor was awarded the Taylor Walsh Medal as the best player in the grand final. All-rounder Taylor capped another outstanding season with 3-45 off his nine overs of leg spin before top-scoring for the Suns with 67 opening the batting. Jack Neylon (60) also made a half-century for the Suns, with he and Taylor adding 91 runs for the third wicket, while the winning runs were hit by teenager James Barri (18 n.o.) in his first grand final. The grand final's highest run-scorer was Strathfieldsaye No.3 Abe Sheahan. Coming in at 1-10, Sheahan grinded out a patient 78 off 142 balls. As well as Taylor's three-for, team-mates Barri (2-33) and Ben DeAraugo (2-26) and Strathfieldsaye left-arm spinner Savith Priyan (2-28), who claimed the scalps of Daniel Clohesy (30) and Grant Waldron (0) in consecutive deliveries, were all multiple wicket-takers in the game, which was played in ideal conditions. While it's another premiership celebration for Strathdale-Maristians, Strathfieldsaye's flag drought continues to linger, with the club's last first XI triumph remaining 2001.

