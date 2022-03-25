'Pure chaos': string of Epsom crashes shine sombre light on road infrastructure

news, local-news, car, crash, epsom, huntly

AFTER a string of crashes in Epsom this week, locals are mobilising to take on Regional Roads Victoria (RRV), arguing that road infrastructure has not kept up with the region's population growth. On Friday, a woman in her twenties was killed on Wallenjoe Road, Epsom after her car smashed into a tree along the gravel road. More news: LVFNL 2020 season preview - Pyramid Hill Earlier in the week, three separate collisions occurred on Howard Street, Epsom - including one that hospitalised a nine-year-old girl. Locals are furious, and are accusing RRV of toying with people's lives. President of Epsom Primary School council Scott Jefferis has been on the council for nine years, and said they've been having conversations and meetings with City of Greater Bendigo and RRV for as long as he can remember. "This time last year there was another very nasty accident involving two children," he said. "At that time we sat down with Jacinta Allan, the city, and RRV." More news: Countdown on for 150th Bendigo Easter Fair with program launched online Following the meeting, RRV added a turning arrow to the traffic lights at the Howard Street and Midland Highway intersection and increased the pedestrian crossing time. But Mr Jefferis said it's clearly not enough, and in the twelve months since then he has had no follow up from the department. The consistent response from RRV was that the issue was "complex". "I wonder how complex an issue is that it takes twelve months for any contact," Mr Jefferis said. "The silence is so frustrating for the community." However, the RRV say they are doing everything they can to address the issues. "The safety of all road users is our number one priority," RRV regional director Melanie Hotton said. "We're also continuing to work with the City of Greater Bendigo to improve safety at the intersection." More news: Not enough cash to splash - Bendigo council has too many pools The Epsom/Huntly area of Greater Bendigo has seen a huge population boom, particularly during the pandemic. However for many locals, the string of crashes are part of a broader issue on regional Victorian roads. The Epsom/Huntly area of Greater Bendigo has seen a huge population boom in the past few years, particularly during the pandemic as regional migration skyrocketed. Community members argue the road infrastructure hasn't kept up with the growing number of residents, resulting in a "chaotic" section of road. "There's been no significant changes to that intersection that I can remember for a really long time," Mr Jefferis said. "The urban sprawl through Huntly and Epsom is continuing and I don't think road infrastructure is keeping up - there's a lot of houses being built in that northern corridor. "I think that's where there is a disconnect between local government planning approvals and the requirements of state governments to fund their part of the infrastructure." Mr Jefferis' sentiments are echoed by the Epsom Road Safety Group (EPRSG), who say the population boom has seen a significant increase in collisions. "There's this argument that it's about driver behaviour and not just road infrastructure - which is what the authorities throw at us," EPSRG coordinator Kelly Durie said. "But the reality is that out in Epsom that we're adding thousands of residents through these huge residential developments." Epsom Primary itself has jumped from less than 120 students to more than 400 in the last four years. "We're then adding massive trucks that the road was not built for, but it's the only way for them to get across on the Midland Highway," Ms Durie said. Ms Durie said the upgrades had not been done to allow the trucks to navigate through the added traffic. "We're just continuing to multiply and we're all relying on this infrastructure that simply hasn't been suitable for many years." Ms Durie said the traffic is significant, and the intersection is often banked up for hundreds of meters. "The reason that people are being hit is because it's pure chaos," she said. "You're trying to keep an eye out for vehicles from all different directions and for pedestrians especially during peak school times." "With so much chaos it's very difficult to concentrate on what you're doing." With one fatality, a child recovering from hospital and multiple shaken residents, it's clear there is a desperate need for road infrastructure development in the area. The Epsom Road Safety Group and the school council are due to sit down with RRV early next week, however they've been advised Regional Director Melanie Hotton will not be attending. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/4edd0568-d0f1-421e-a928-0b7c68d8f528.jpg/r0_374_7360_4532_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg