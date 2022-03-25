community, what's on, community events, central victoria, events, festival, community, show

SUSTAINABILITY FESTIVAL Enjoy a day out with a sustainability focus at the Bendigo Sustainability Festival. This event will feature over 60 exhibitors and community groups. There will be speakers on the main stage, including Millie Ross from Gardening Australia. There will also be food trucks. Gold coin donation. Recycle, reuse and repurpose. Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills. When: Sunday, March 27, from 10am. MURAL FESTIVAL The Rochester Mural Festival is a free, annual, community art event, where you can watch eight murals being painted. There will be a chance to speak with the artists and watch them as they paint these murals. Sunday will show the very judging and awards presentations. There will be music and the Lions club barbecue van. For more information, click here. Where: Rochester Mural Park, Moore Street (at the south end of town near the Oppy statue). When: Until Sunday, March 27. CRAFT BEER AND CIDER The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival returns after being one of the last events to be held in Bendigo before COVID-19 shutdowns started in 2020. This event will have attendees sampling over 100 beers and ciders. There will live performances, festival games, food trucks and more. For further information and to book a ticket, click here. Where: Tom Flood Sports Centre, Park Road, Bendigo. When: Saturday, March 26, 11am to 7pm. PRIDE FESTIVAL The Bendigo Pride Festival is a community run event that celebrates diversity within the Greater Bendigo region with a focus on the LGBTIQA+ communities. This festival will feature performances, exhibitions, parties and much more. For further information, click here. This Sunday will feature the opening weekend of the Pride Festival in Rosalind Park. There will be musicians, drag acts, face painting, games, a Tai Chi class, juggling workshop and the inaugural Thorne Harbour Health Dog Show. This event will be on from 10am to 4pm. Where: Various locations in Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, April 3. FUNDRAISER PERFORMANCE Raise money for Bendigo Health Intensive Care with an afternoon of entertainment, poetry and walk up artists. This event is hosted by Peter Sheahan's Walk Up's and will feature Kevin Moore, Peter Sheahan, Leigh Bice, Norm Whitton, Terry Andison, John Robins, Floreena Forbes, Graham Hall, Evelyn Sheahan, Bendigo Bill, John Tehan, Olive Bice OAM, Ken Jones, Debbie Penhall, John K and Ken Bice. $10 entry. Walk up artists welcome, register at 12.30pm. To book, phone Peter 0400 076 634 or 0407 059 480. Meal bookings 5443 8166. Where: All Seasons Hotel McIvor Road, Bendigo. When: Sunday, March 27, 1pm. FAMILY SUSTAINABILITY DAY Learn how to live a more sustainable life with the Family Sustainability Day. Held on the Saturday before the Bendigo Sustainability Festival, this event will inspire every family with informative talks, demonstrations, workshops and performances for all ages. For all activities and session times, please click here. Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday March 26, 9.45am to 1.45pm. COME AND TRY ROLLER DERBY Bendigo's own Dragon City Roller Derby will host a come and try Day this Sunday. This event is an opportunity for you to try your hand at roller derby and roller skating, whether the sport is new to you or you'd like to register. Roller Derby is a full contact team sport played on roller skates. Skates and gear will also be available. Click here for registration and further information. The day is broken up into session: Where: Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Sunday, March 27, from 10am. MOTORCYCLE RALLY Classic Japanese motorbikes will be seen around Bendigo this weekend for the major, annual rally. The Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club will host its annual rally in Bendigo for the first time after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the event in 2021. More than 250 motorcycles, made from the 1950s to the 1990s, will be on show for the event. The rally will be held at the Big 4 Bendigo Park Lane Holiday Park, McIvor Highway, Junortoun. On Saturday, visitors will show off their polished classics at the Dai Gum San precinct, Park Road, Bendigo at lunchtime. Rides around the Bendigo region will also be held over the weekend. For more information, click here. Where: Various locations in Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, March 27. WEEK OF PRAYER St Paul's Cathedral will open for people of all faiths (and none) to offer up their own prayers, thoughts, good wishes, hopes and fears. A series of 'Prayer Stations' inside of the building will help focus attention, thoughts and possible responses. You are invited to participate in small symbolic action which may include lighting a candle, writing on a 'prayer wall' or holding a small white stone. There will be times of Christian worship happening in the Cathedral, which you are invited to join in or watch quietly as you continue your prayers. As you leave, take one of the 'Messages of Hope' from the jar next to the large candle and be encouraged that prayers of faith and sincere cares are never just empty words. Where: St Paul's Cathedral, Myers Street, Bendigo. When: Until Tuesday, March 29, 10am to 4pm. HYMNS ALIVE Hymns Alive will hold their last meeting for first term on Thursday. About 50 people will meet to enjoy singing their favourite hymns. Ruth Barkla, Rural Chaplain for Salvation Army will be guest speaker. There will also be an afternoon tea. New members are always welcome. Free bus pickup from home may be available. Ring Allan 5442 2774. Meetings in the second term will commence on April 28, 2022. Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo. When: Thursday, March 31, from 1.30pm. DAD AND BABY SESSIONS The City of Greater Bendigo Maternal and Child Health Sleep and Settling program offers free sessions for families either online or face to face for babies aged: Newborn (0-3months), Baby (6-12months) or Toddlers (18-24months). There will also be a Dad and Baby night. This session is free, will run once a month on a Wednesday evening and welcomes dads with a child between the age of two weeks and two years. Dad's are welcome to bring along their baby or come on their own. Meal provided at no cost. The sessions covers sleep/settling support, the positive impacts dads have on their family, wellbeing and bonding with baby. Further information, contact: sleepandsettling@bendigo.vic.gov.au or click here. Where: Bendigo Tennis Association, Nolan Street, Bendigo. When: Monthly Wednesday sessions, 6pm to 8pm. WOMEN ON FARMS About 150 women will be in Inglewood for the Women on Farms gathering. There will workshops, tours and inspiring women telling their stories. Saturday will feature guest speakers and tours around the local areas. There will also be a Boots 'n' Babes dinner at the Inglewood Town Hall, where you can dance and view a fashion parade. Sunday will include an Ecumenical church service at St Augustines in Inglewood followed by a meeting at the Inglewood Town Hall. To register for this event, please contact Jenny via email at hoskinggj@bigpond.com Where: 25 Verdon Street, Inglewood. When: Until Sunday, March 27. LOGAN CAR SHOW The annual Logan Pub Car Show is back on with many visitors keen to show off their vehicles. This event is open to all hot rods, cars and bikes. There will also be food, cold drinks, live music, trophy awards and a raffle. Free camping on Saturday night available with entertainment from 5pm to 10pm - tickets $10. All raffle proceeds to go to prostate cancer research. COVID-19 rules apply with a COVID check-in marshal stationed at the entrance. Contact Keith 03 5496 2220 or Cliff 0412 463 289. Where: Logan Pub, 6742 Wimmera Highway, Logan. When: Saturday, March 26, noon to 10pm. VINTAGE SPORTS CAR CLUB SPRINTS The annual Eddington Vintage Sports Car Club Sprints is a traditional quarter mile single car sprint. Drivers run their cars as fast as they can down 400 metres of closed road. Cars compete individually against the clock to set the fastest time they can. For more information contact Roger 0409 434 905. Free for spectators. Where: Playfair Street, Eddington. When: Saturday, March 26, 8am to 5pm. EXHIBITIONS AND PERFORMANCES ELVIS: DIRECT FROM GRACELAND Created in partnership with Graceland, this Australian Exclusive explores the extraordinary life and style of Elvis Presley. One of the most iconic public figures of the 20th century, Elvis's influence on music, design, art, and pop culture was profound. This exhibition will explore his humble childhood on the poverty line in small-town Mississippi, through to signing a major record deal becoming a super-star. This exhibition will also feature costumes, memorabilia, wedding outfits, a dazzling array of Vegas jumpsuits, his gold telephone and much, much more. Tickets: adult $30, concession $25, gallery member $20, children under 16 years $15, children under 5 years have free entry. Family tickets available at $75. For further information and to book, click here. Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo. When: Until Sunday, July 17, 10am to 5pm. FIERCE: DRAG QUEENS OF BENDIGO Fierce is a celebration of the creativity of Bendigo's Drag Queens. This exhibition gives the audience an opportunity to look through costumes and accessories of local drag queens. Where: Living Arts Space, inside Bendigo Visitor Centre, Pall Mall, Bendigo. When: Until Thursday, April 24, 9am to 5pm. HEAVENLY The Heavenly exhibition celebrates wedding fashions from all over the globe. There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions. For more information, click here. Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine. When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm. BENDIGO CHORALE Bendigo Chorale is a local four part community choir that has been part of the Bendigo arts scene for 65 years. The choir has not been able to perform for the last two years due to COVID-19 but are now ready to return to the stage with a wide selection of songs. There will be performances of Italian opera choruses, contemporary choral composers (featuring the theme Adiemus from the movie "Lord of the Rings " by Karl Jenkins), traditional songs, American standards and even Musical Theatre. As well as the choir there will be classical music pieces performed by a string ensemble from Melbourne and also a solo organist. Tickets can be purchased at door. Adults $25, concession $20, students $15, children 12 and under free entry. Where: St Paul's Cathedral, Myers Street, Bendigo. When: Saturday, April 2, 5pm. POETRY MERRY-GO-ROUND To celebrate International Poetry Month, Brenda Stevens-Chambers Convenor U3A 'Appreciating Poetry' and members will be reading personal masterpieces Please join us for a romantic and humorous hour of poetic brilliance by some of Bendigo's finest poets. Everyone welcome and free afternoon tea provided. Where: Bendigo Library, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo. When: Thursday, April 7, 2pm to 3pm. OPEN GARDENS FESTIVAL The Girgarre and Surrounds Open Gardens Festival is finally going ahead this year. There will be open gardens at Gargarro Green Thumbs Nursery, The Community Cottage 'Butterfly Garden', Bonshaw Estate and many more. There will also be high teas, artists, musicians and much more. Where: Various locations in and around Girgarre. When: Sunday, April 4. EASTER FAIR Preparations are underway for the 150th Bendigo Easter Fair. Held over the Easter long weekend, there will be activities for the whole family to enjoy. There will be family-friendly entertainment, stage shows, activities, live music and the Vision Australia Easter Egg hunt. There will also be the Bendigo TAFE Carnival and the Rotary Market. The Awakening of the Dragon will feature dances, drums and Lion Teams. There will also be the Sherridon Homes Torchlight Procession on Sunday along with the Bendigo Advertiser Gala Parade on Easter Monday, featuring Dai Gum Loong, the world's longest Imperial Dragon. Full program is available to read here. Where: Various locations in Bendigo. When: Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18. NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. NOTE: COVID-19 is a rapidly-changing situation. The Bendigo Advertiser recommends people stay informed and updated on all details by: We recommend contacting event hosts before attending. We will continue to keep the community informed of events while they are still operating. Please contact your council or the Department of Health for any further information required.

