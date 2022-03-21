Tables turned as The Penny Drops wins Charlton Trotters Cup

news, local-news, Penny, Drops, Charlton, Cup, Trotters, trotter, Stawell, Ray

THEY don't come any tougher in trotting than The Penny Drops. The Stawell-trained six-year-old has been a revelation since early last year, notching up eight of his 16 career wins, plenty of them in country cups, while also performing creditably in some Group 1 features. The durable son of Danny Bouchea out of the mare Chilly Pepperell again showed plenty of his trademark resilience and fortitude to eke out a thrilling Group 2 Charlton Trotters Cup (2570m) on Sunday. Trainer Ray Harvey's stable star was able to turn the tables on the Andy Gath-trained Havehorsewilltravel, who just got the better of The Penny Drops in the previous Monday's Group 2 Horsham Trotters Cup. The margin at Horsham was a head, while the margin was half that at Chalton. Remarkably, six of those eight wins since last February have come in cup races. An amazing run of success ignited at Globe Derby last February when he won the Gramel Trotters Cup, quickly followed eight days later by his victory in the Gawler Hambletonian Trotters Cup. A second in last year's Horsham Trotters Cup preceded a commanding victory in the Group 2 South Australian Trotters Cup at Globe Derby in April. Unplaced in his next two starts, The Penny Drops came out and produced an amazing staying performance to win the Group 2 Kilmore Trotters Cup, repeating the dose at Swan Hill and Maryborough to make it three cup wins on the trot. Those wins ensured Harvey headed to New South Wales for the Inter Dominion series with confidence. The Penny Drops finished second in his first heat at Menangle, fifth at Bathurst and then won his third heat at Newcastle before finishing sixth behind Maori Law in the $150,000 grand final. Returning after a short break, The Penny Drops notched up placings in the Terang and Horsham cups before returning the winner's list at Charlton. While The Penny Drops was forced to do it hard in the final lap on the outside of Havehorsewilltravel, Harvey, who bred and part-owns the horse as well as training him, said another tough as nails performance came as no surprise. "He just keeps sticking his bib out. When you think he is gone he keeps on finding some more," he said. "He's pretty handy and you can't help being happy with him. "We went to the Inter Dominion last year, qualified for the final and were an early favourite for the final, but didn't have a lot of luck in the final. As it was he only got beaten seven-metres. "We are happy to trot along and pick up country cups like this. "The worst part is the mobile, he just doesn't cop it, so we have to find all the stands when can." Harvey - a full-time truck driver and hobby trainer - was rapt to get one back on the Gaths in what has emerged as a fascinating rivalry between their respective trotters. The Penny Drops will chase further cup success in the $30,000 Group 2 Bendigo Trotters Cup on April 8, while the long-term aim is another crack at the Inter Dominion later this year in Victoria. "Once he gets over a bit of distance, he is just a different horse," Harvey said. "His earlier runs were all 2200m, but now he's loving the 2600 and 2700s and 3000s, that's his forte. "He's going to see these (Charlton Cup) horses a bit and he has to give them an extra 10m now. He'll go back to 30m after Sunday. "That won't matter, they will still know we are there." With his regular driver Grant Campbell out of action, The Penny Drops was driven by champion reinswoman Kerryn Manning. The 2022 charlton Cup winner boosted his overall record to 16 wins and 18 placings from 62 starts for earnings of $197,795.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/97ee10b0-cb99-4337-91bf-00cc0afd70c5.jpg/r0_918_4613_3524_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg