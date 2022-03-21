3 signs it's time to start the Home Care Package process

This is branded content for Feros Care.
Sometimes it's the smallest things that can lead to problems with health and safety at home. Like no longer being able to clean your home the way you'd like to, or having trouble with stairs.
Feros Care Wellbeing Manager, Monique Gorham, knows this better than anyone. As a Registered Nurse, she says the key to home care is to get help early on - but often, people are hesitant to do so.
"Getting help early is the best way for seniors to remain healthy and safe in their own homes," Monique says.
"Ageing can either be managed well or managed poorly, and there's so much we can do to help through that process."
Monique works with clients on Government-funded Home Care Packages, which are designed to deliver services to older Australians. Services can range from housework and transport to allied health, nursing and even things like lawn mowing.
Here's how to know that it might be time to look into the Home Care Package process.
1. It's no longer easy to do the things you're used to doing
Like anything to do with an individual's health, ageing requires close monitoring and careful maintenance so potential problems can be addressed before they become serious.
"Something seemingly innocuous like no longer being able to clean your house can lead to problems down the track with health and safety," says Monique.
"Getting help early produces better outcomes and is the best way for seniors to remain healthy and safe in their own homes."
Monique says people need to ask for help when they first need it and recommends starting the Home Care Package process as soon as something becomes a struggle.
2. Things aren't quite right - but you find yourself playing down the seriousness of it
When it comes to organising a Home Care Package, the first step is to contact My Aged Care to organise a free assessment that will determine what level care you require. Providers like Feros Care can also help you navigate this process.
However, Monique says when people are being assessed, they have a tendency to play down their difficulties. She says it's important to put pride aside so you can get the help you deserve.
"A lot of people try to 'solider on' but we strongly advise against this as it may delay your approval and therefore your access to help," says Monique.
"If you are honest about how difficult things can be you have the best chance of the government recognising you need assistance."
3. You know you'd like help but you're just not sure what a provider might be able to do
Once approved for a Home Care Package, seniors can choose a provider, such as Feros Care, to deliver the services they need, giving them choice in how they'd like to spend their allocated funding.
Monique feels proud to be in a position to make people's lives easier and improve their situation. For example, if someone has had an injury, aids and equipment can be provided to stay safer and offer home exercise programs to increase strength and balance.
"There is no judgement in my role," Monique says. "At the end of the day, I am here to keep seniors as independent and enabled as possible.
"People want to stay in their homes and I'm here to do everything in my power to make that possible."
Take the first step today and schedule an assessment. Find out more by visiting feroscare.com.au/enjoy-life