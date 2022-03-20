It's no dog's life for the canines who lapped it up at the dogs day out at Golden Square Pool
EVERY dog has its day and Sunday was arguably it for the lucky hounds who got to romp about at the Golden Square Pool.
The venue held a dogs day out, to celebrate the end of the swimming season. Vice president of the pool, Barb Lomas, said tickets had been snapped up so quickly that additional sessions were added to meet demand.
In spite of the extra availability, all were sold out within 24 hours.
"It's been a lot of fun and very successful. We've had seven sessions and everybody has really enjoyed it," she said.
A menu of specially prepared snacks, including puppy-chinos were made available and a dog-centric playlist was heard from the speakers.
"We don't just want to be a pool, we want to be a social meeting place for the community and to do that we need to reach out to new groups who wouldn't usually come."
The grassed areas around the pool still showed some of the colourful powder that was used for the Festival of Colours on Saturday.
"We've tried new things this year and had a lot of firsts and it's been great."
