multimedia, bendigo, pictures, photo, news, advertiser, photographers, week, in/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/noni.hyett/8c1d6ad8-7698-4ee2-9d28-e6d138080e7e.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpgPHOTOSMarch 23 2022 - 9:00AM A look back at the first busy Bendigo weekend we've had in a while | Photos Bendigo Advertiser photographersMultimedia+138All pictures appearing in this gallery are available for purchase at the Bendigo Advertiser offices, 67-71 Williamson Street, Bendigo, between 9am and 5pm weekdays.MORE GALLERIESFollow us