This Sunday's Serpentine airshow will be one of the final events of the year-long celebrations for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) centenary. The RAAF, which was formed in 1921, will be at Serpentine to celebrate another milestone - the 100th anniversary of Australia's first official air race. In 1920, former military aviators of the Australian Flying Corps took part in an air race from Serpentine to Melbourne. Other news: Foodbank report exposes food security crisis, Bendigo Foodshare confirms struggle The COVID-19 pandemic meant the centenary celebrations had to be delayed until now. But that delay will fade into the background on Sunday when the RAAF showcases its flying skills in displays featuring the Roulettes aerobatic team and historic aircraft. The RAAF's presence will include a No 100 Squadron DH.82A Tiger Moth and a CA-25 Winjeel historic aircraft, a Roulettes flying display in Pilatus PC-21 aircraft and the Air Force Balloon. Air Force 2021 director-general Air Commodore Andrew Elfverson said the Serpentine airshow would be one of the last public events of the Air Force Centenary (Air Force 2021). "Air Force's support to the Serpentine Air Race is intended to highlight the service and sacrifice of generations of RAAF members and demonstrate how the airforce is continuing to evolve into the next century," he said. "We're proud to be supporting this historic aviation event and to be working with so many aircraft enthusiasts and pilots." On Wednesday, March 30, the airforce will dedicate a new memorial at Point Cook, the birthplace of the RAAF. This will end the centenary program which has honoured the 350,000 Australians who have worn the RAAF uniform and remembered the 11,191 who gave their lives in serving the nation.

