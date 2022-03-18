LAWN BOWLS: Four left in premiership race as weekend pennant finals start

sport, local-sport, weekend, pennant, lawn, bowls, finals, start, bendigo, premier

EAGLEHAWK, Moama, South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat all start the weekend with their Bendigo premier division weekend pennant lawn bowls flag aspirations still intact. But only two will have their premiership ambitions still alive after two big days of finals action. The premier division finals get under way on Saturday with the qualifying final and elimination final. Eaglehawk and Moama have been the two clear standout teams all season and will face off in the qualifying final at Golden Square. For the winner it's the chance to advance directly to the grand final and not have to back up Sunday in the preliminary final. The two sides have already played two cracking games this season, with an 80-all tie in round two and the Steamers winning by three, 72-69, in round 11. MIDWEEK PENNANT GRAND FINAL: Bendigo and Eaglehawk to clash for premiership In the elimination final at Eaglehawk reigning premier South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat put their seasons on the line against each other. South Bendigo will ride the momentum of a five-game winning streak into the cut-throat final and has responded superbly since its season was on shaky ground. The Diggers and Roos have split their two home and away meetings 1-1, with Kangaroo Flat winning 80-76 in round five, while South Bendigo prevailed 83-63 in their round 14 tussle. Saturday's finals get under way at 1.30pm. The preliminary final will be played at Bendigo East on Sunday featuring the loser of the qualifying final against the winner of the elimination final. Preliminary finals for divisions two to nine will be played on Saturday. TIPS - Eaglehawk and South Bendigo. Div 2 Marong v Bendigo East (Strathfieldsaye B) Div 3 Golden Square v Bendigo East (Strathfieldsaye A) Div 4 Castlemaine v Marong (Bendigo East A) Div 5 Kangaroo Flat v Marong (Bendigo East B) Div 6 Kangaroo Flat v South Bendigo (Bendigo East C) Div 7 Golden Square v White Hills (South Bendigo Dillon) Div 8 North Bendigo v Harcourt (South Bendigo Hill) Div 9 Bendigo VRI v Golden Square (South Bendigo Dillon) Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/cff76813-31e7-422e-9958-15c8f4342941.jpg/r51_112_3163_1870_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg