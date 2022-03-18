ULCA: Arnold and Boort-Yando set for grand final showdown

sport, cricket, ULCA, grand, final, upper, loddon, arnold, boort-yando, cricket

BENDIGO ADDY CRICKET HQ BOORT-YANDO gets its shot at winning its first Upper Loddon Cricket Association premiership on Saturday. In what has been a stunning turnaround in the second half of the season, Boort-Yando is peaking when it matters most and will take on Arnold in the grand final at Wedderburn. It's the first ULCA grand final to be played on the Wedderburn turf wicket. Having one stage been 1-6 during the season and sitting on the bottom of the ladder, Boort-Yando had three wins, a tie and a draw in its last five home and away games to climb to third and then continued its momentum with a 56-run win over Kingower in their semi-final last week. "It's a bit surreal with where we've got to after only winning one game before Christmas," Boort-Yando captain Jarrod Hodoras said on Friday. "It's fair to say we're all pleasantly surprised with how the back half of the year has gone. "I don't think we were playing too bad before Christmas, we just fell short in a couple of games and in the back half of the year we've been able to get over the line in those close games." Arnold promises to be formidable opposition for Boort-Yando. The Redbacks finished on top of the ladder and boast four of the competition's top six run-scorers - Phil Scholes (541), Matt Giri (532), Ryan Metelmann (322) and captain Cameron Dale (297). "In country cricket it can be a bit hard to get your best team on the park all the time, but when we have we've been able to perform," Redbacks' skipper Dale said. "We've had some good wins along the way and we're looking forward to coming up against Boort... they've played some really good cricket in the second half of the season and are a good bunch of guys." Arnold and Boort-Yando have met three times during the season for one win apiece and a washed out draw. Saturday's grand final at Wedderburn starts at 1pm. ARNOLD - J. McHale, B. Power, J. Wendels, N. Drew, M. Giri, R. Metelmann, C. Dale, M. Dale, P. Scholes, A. Davies, D. Mason, C. Anderson. BOORT-YANDO - B. Minogue, A. Cockerell, F. Bear, J. Hodoras, J. Smith, D. Crilly, A. Knight, H. Weaver, G. Zanker, D. Balzer, W. Gould. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

