Moama stumbles, Eaglehawk clinches bowls minor premiership

sport, local-sport, bowls, pennant, bendigo, premier, weekend

Eaglehawk secured the Bendigo Premier Weekend Pennant Bowls minor premiership after an eventful final home and away round on Saturday. Eaglehawk's thumping 68-shot win over Bendigo, combined with South Bendigo's upset win over Moama, saw the Borough jump Moama into top spot. The two teams will play each other in next Saturday's second semi-final, with the winner to advance directly to the grand final. Moama had a rare off day in its 10-shot loss to the reigning premiers. South Bendigo built a good lead early and then held on down the stretch in a perfect warm-up for its first semi-final battle with Kangaroo Flat. The Roos had few troubles in disposing of Castlemaine by 29 shots. DIVISION ONE Bendigo 50 lt Eaglehawk 118. M. Anderson 10 lt D, Carter 38, G. Woodward 11 lt M. Smith 27, L. Harris 7 lt B. Byrne 30, A. Brown 22 lt D. Burgess 23. Castlemaine 65 lt Kangaroo Flat 94. P. Brain 12 lt D. Keenan 32, G. Brain 17 lt C. Keenan 20, L. Darroch 16 lt B. Anset 23, D. Klemke 20 d C. Wilson 19. Inglewood 94 d Golden Square 75. R. Day 27 d J. Berry 21, C. Kelly 20 lt T. Berry 25, M. McLean 31 d L. Bowland 15, J. Nevins 16 d G. Beckham 14. South Bendigo 79 d Moama 69. B. Holland 18 lt K. Brennan 22, M. Rowley 16 lt B. Brennan 19, D. Rowley 24 d B. Campbell 11, L. Hoskin 21 d K. Anderson 17. Ladder: Eaglehawk 218, Moama 212, South Bendigo 173, Kangaroo Flat 169, Bendigo East 130, Golden Square 122, Inglewood 117, Castlemaine 82, Bendigo 73. DIVISION TWO Second semi-final: Marong 86 lt Kangaroo Flat 87. M. Dickins 11 lt E. White 28, C. Bramley 29 d G. Hegarty 16, D. Fulton 21 lt B. Langley 24, Marong 25 d J. Schultz 19. First semi-final: Bendigo East 93 d White Hills 59. J. Clough 20 d J. Pasternak 13, B. Edwards 25 d J. Brennan 14, R. Clough 20 d S. O'Bree 19, P. Huggard 28 d R. Jardine 13. DIVISION THREE Second semi-final: South Bendigo 81 d Golden Square 73. D. Conley 19 d J. Jackman 17, R. McCumber 23 d S. Finch 18, L. Wilkinson 17 lt T. Wallis 19, M. Houghton 22 d J. Frost 19. First semi-final: Bendigo East 84 d North Bendigo 69. I. Cail 26 d J. Turley 17, M. Boyd 16 lt P. Arscott 18, A. Clough 25 d D. Taig 14, C. McKean 17 lt J. Rorke 20. DIVISION FOUR Second semi-final: Kangaroo Flat 86 d Castlemaine 69. B. O'Connor 24 d S. McCoombe 13, B. Ellis 27 d M. Stevens 15, B. Guest 11 lt R. Roberts 25, M. Moller 24 d M. Fletcher 16. First semi-final: MArong 79 d South Bendigo 70. L. Nemeth 20 d J. Dixon 10, M. Leed 19 lt C. Adams 25, N. Tate 17 dr R. Moore 17, D. Keanelly 23 d T. Doolan 18. DIVISION FIVE Second semi-final: Kangaroo Flat 57 lt Eaglehawk 101. J. Grant 11 lt K. Hill 22, D. McMahon 18 d G. Skinner 16, J. McHugh 21 lt R. Rogers 23, J. Friswell 7 lt G. Gibbs 40. First semi-final: Dingee 58 lt Marong 111. N. Lister 16 lt J. Rathbone 21, C. Koch 10 lt A. Corry 29, B. Lawry 22 d R. Wearne 19, F. Grieves 10 lt R. Williams 42. DIVISION SIX Second semi-final: Strathfieldsaye 100 d Kangaroo Flat 62. S. Curnow 38 d D. Densley 10, G. Etherton 27 d E. Caine 13, U. Oper 16 lt K. Packer 21, T. Dole 19 d R. Clark 18. First semi-final: South Bendigo 84 d Harcourt 71. G. Williams 22 d R. Douglas 15, T. Gastin 22 d A. Manallack 20, D. Mellington 19 d K. Tribe 18, T. Watson 21 d B. Leech 18. DIVISION SEVEN Second semi-final: Bendigo VRI 63 d Golden Square 54. S. Wilkinson 22 d G. Taylor 19, B. Hawkins 20 dr J. Chapman 20, B. Ede 21 d H. Hendy 15. First semi-final: Kangaroo Flat 57 lt White Hills 58. D. Johnson 23 d L. Basile 18, C. Madden 13 lt H. Walklate 22, P. Beveridge 21 d E. Hood 18. DIVISION EIGHT Second semi-final: North Bendigo 51 lt Golden Square 55. T. Lee 25 d J. Brown 9, D. Henson 14 lt M. Bayliss 18, M. Geary 12 lt T. Cope 28. First semi-final: Kangaroo Flat 46 lt Harcourt 72. A. Cooper 18 lt C. Foster 26, D. Cattlin 14 lt C. Anderson 23, D. Walker 14 lt A. Boyle 23. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/947abab4-78dd-4123-a24e-a934ad683da2.JPG/r0_249_4098_2564_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg