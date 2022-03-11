LAWN BOWLS: Hawks topple Roos in midweek pennant preliminary final thriller

sport, local-sport, lawn, bowls, eaglehawk, hawks, kangaroo, flat, roos, preliminary

EAGLEHAWK has set up a chance to win its first Bendigo midweek pennant division one lawn bowls premiership for more than 50 years. The Hawks won their way into the grand final on Friday with a two-shot victory over defending premier Kangaroo Flat at Bendigo East. Eaglehawk prevailed 59-57 and will meet Bendigo in next Friday's grand final to be played at South Bendigo. The Hawks will be striving to win their first division one midweek flag since 1967. In what was a gripping contest that went down to the wire, all three rink battles were decided by either one or two shots. DIVISION 1 Eaglehawk 59 def Kangaroo Flat 57. Irene Godkin 15 lt Desma Budd 16, Kaye Rowe 23 def Jennifer McHugh 21, Jan Robertson 21 def Susan Howe 20. Grand final - Bendigo v Eaglehawk. ............................................ DIVISION 2 Bendigo East 57 def Woodbury 49. Glenise Pithie 14 tied Jill Grainger 14, Robyn Eames 31 def Heather Cozens 16, Dee Reynolds 12 lt Sharyn Vowles 19. Grand final - South Bendigo v Bendigo East. ............................................ DIVISION 3 Eaglehawk 61 def Marong 50. Carol Baker 20 def Pauline Williams 17, Dawn Gibbs 17 tied Mandy Corry 17, Vanessa Ashman 24 def Nancy Tate 16. Grand final - Harcourt v Eaglehawk. ............................................ DIVISION 4 South Bendigo 64 def Bendigo VRI 55. Patricia Doherty 32 def Debbie Williams 9, Margaret Kirkpatrick 17 lt Shirley Huggard 24, Sharon Bryan 15 lt Brenda Hawkins 22. Grand final - Strathfieldsaye v South Bendigo. ............................................ DIVISION 5 Harcourt 39 def Castlemaine 36. Judith Miles 20 def Patricia Devereaux 19, Christine Anderson 19 def Judith Whitley 17. Grand final - Inglewood v Harcourt.

