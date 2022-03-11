Luxury market running hot in Bendigo

news, property, Your Home Bendigo 2022, luxury market hot in bendigo, market trend bendigo, real estate trend bendigo 2022

After just eight days on the market this stunning rural property was snapped up. Typically luxury homes like this are on the market longer but thanks to the unique offering and strong market it was a quick sale. "We had heaps of interest with about 30 groups through the property," Waller Reality sales consultant Tim Noonan said. "It shows there is really strong interest in the high-end market." 'Stoneygate' offers a four-bedroom home, pool, tennis court and two-acre vineyard set on 8.7 hectares in Mandurang South, 15 minutes from Bendigo. The buyers fell in love with the space and privacy the property offered as well as the two acres of vines. "The stone and character of this home is very unique and not something you see everyday," Tim said. "The main living area has a vaulted ceiling and big open fireplace that makes you feel like you could be in a chalet somewhere in Europe. "The property is very private and set back of the road a few hundred metres and surrounded by trees. "The buyers loved the privacy and party space with a big undercover alfresco. "It was a privilege to act on the vendors behalf and sell the property." Tim has been working as a real estate agent in Bendigo for the past nine years. His advice for people looking to get into the real estate market? Be prepared and communicate. "Do your homework and talk to agents because a lot of homes are selling off market," Tim said. "If you like a property don't hold back, get in the mix. "The Bendigo market is very strong. People need to be ready to buy when they start looking." That means be proactive, talk to the agent and tell them you're interested in the property and put an offer in or prepare for the auction. And most importantly, have your finances sorted before you start looking. In the current Bendigo market, a lot of unconditional offers are being made. Unconditional offers are, as the name suggests, unconditional. There is no pending finance clause or building and pest inspection, the buyer must buy the property as is if the seller accepts their offer. For owners who are looking at updates to their current homes, lifestyle is key according to Tim. "People are looking for those lifestyle aspects like a good alfresco area, a good kitchen as people are doing a lot more cooking at home and swimming pools are also popular at the moment," he said. "Good NBN is also something that buyers are looking for." BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2 Sold for: $1,750,000 Days on market: 8 Set on 8.7 hectares Unique features outside include the handcrafted stone faade, wrap-around verandah, expertly landscaped gardens, impressive alfresco area, tennis court, inbuilt trampoline, pool (with auto cleaning) and a two-acre vineyard with established Shiraz and Cabernet vines. Inside offers Millerson-slate underfoot, stone walls, wood cathedral ceilings and striking stone fireplace, that's just in the main lounge. There's also a substantial, secure wine cellar, high-quality appliance in the kitchen and multiple renovated bathrooms.

