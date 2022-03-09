McCaig Memorial Wheelrace highlights track meet

sport, local-sport,

CYCLISTS will pursue victory in the Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace at an action-packed track program run by Bendigo and District Cycling Club on Thursday night. The 1600m showdown for senior riders honours a gun road and track cyclist from the 1960s who later did so much for the club, Bendigo International Madison, and Sun Tour. Also on the program will be the Alf Norris Memorial wheelraces for juniors, and the DCK Real Estate Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m). McCaig links to cycling have lasted many decades. Among those racing on Thursday night will be Toby McCaig, grandson of Frank and Raeleen. Toby McCaig won the Smartline Personal Mortgage Advisers Champion of Champions (1600m) final last Thursday after another great "push" off the mark by older brother, Wil who plays senior footy for South Bendigo. The McCaig clan watching Thursday's final will include Toby and Wil's parents, Rik and Jane, and younger sister, Lucy. Also trackside will be Raeleen McCaig, and possibly Brent, a Bendigo Sports Star of the Year winner in 1996 and Golden Mile champion who will have travelled from Queensland. The youngest of Frank and Raeleen's children, Hollie lives in Melbourne. A year ago it was Alessia McCaig who won the classic which honours her great-uncle. Throughout his cycling career, Frank McCaig won the Golden Mile Wheelrace in 1963, '65 and '67, won eight stages across four Sun Tour starts and was a three-time Victorian road champion. Among the many highs of his road racing career was winning the Bendigo stage of the Sun Tour in 1970 from Keith Oliver. Frank McCaig was Bendigo's first Sports Star of the Year in 1965-66 and was the first dual winner of the prestigious award. His racing career was cut short at the age of 28. Thousands of hours went in to support the Bendigo DCC as handicapper and he was promoter of the Bendigo International Madison for more than 20 years after being handed the reins by older brother Alan. These days Rik McCaig, a top cyclist in his own right, is CEO for the madison carnival. Prizemoney of $1000 is up for grabs in a race supported by Robert Burns of Central Linemarking. An Olympian and a Commonwealth Games gold medallist in points score, Burns is a dual Bendigo Sports Star of the Year and Hall of Fame member. Another cycling identity likely to make the trek to Bendigo will be Laurie Norris, son of Alf, to present the trophies for the junior wheelrace winners. Laurie Norris won the Golden Mile in 1971 and is a long-time handicapper of track racing for Cycle Sport Victoria. Thursday night's racing starts at 6.30pm and it's free entry for spectators. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

