Family outdoor movie nights to go waste free

Family outdoor movie nights will go waste-free this month, in an initiative that is hoped to get families thinking about how lessen their own waste consumption. Presented by the City of Greater Bendigo, two movie nights will be held in March, with the first one featuring animated film Smelliville. More news: Victorian man dies from Japanese Encephalitis virus Resource recovery and education manager Brooke Pearce said families were encouraged to bring along a waste-free picnic to enjoy on the night for a chance to win a hamper pack valued at $150 from Harvest Food and Wine in View Street. "All you have to do to be in the running is take a picture of your waste free picnic and email it to RR.education@bendigo.vic.gov.au ," Ms Pearce said. Other news: "We are wanting families to think about how to lessen their waste by enjoying a picnic that produces no waste, so this means no throw away plastics, no cling wrap and no wrapped snacks. "This is a great opportunity to pack up the family, bring along a waste free picnic and enjoy a free movie and a great night of family fun." The movie nights will take place at 6pm Friday March, 18 at Crook Street Park, Corner McIvor Road and Crook Street Strathdale and 6pm Friday, March 25 at Cooinda Park, Mackenzie Street West Golden Square. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

