Hard Rock Shannon strikes at Shepparton

IT WAS a night to celebrate the profound influence of women in harness racing at Shepparton on Tuesday night. So it was only apt for the female driver, who has had the biggest impact during this year's Team Teal period, to make her presence felt with another winner. Entering the 11-race program on International Women's Day with a Victorian-leading 16 teal winners, Tayla French put further space between herself and her main rivals with an exciting win aboard one of her favourite horses Hard Rock Shannon. It was a dual win for the French family of Heathcote, with the veteran pacer trained by Tayla's father Terry, the victory adding to wonderful seasons so far for both participants. A remarkably consistent performer in his grade, Hard Rock Shannon notched up his 21st career win at start number 178. The nine-year-old did it in convincing style, looming up to the leaders on the home turn before cruising away to a five-metre win over Four Ever A Star, with My Golden Eagle in third. With eight wins to his name since January last year, Hard Rock Shannon could easily qualify as a poster boy for the national rating handicapping system. "He thrives off this kind of racing and the ratings system suits him down to the ground," Tayla French said post-race on TrotsVision. "A lot of the horses in dad's stable, it's a very consistent system for them and reliable. Once they get back to their grade they can win a couple quick. "That's what this horse has done as well." READ MORE: Tayla sparkles in teal French admitted the race had not exactly gone to plan for her and Hard Rock Shannon, albeit with no real consequences. "Dad said to come out with them and try hold the death, but when I saw I was going to get cover I opted for that," she said. "I probably made the mistake three runs ago where I didn't pull him out when he was travelling and tonight I thought he felt too good not to pull him out. "He takes a little while to wind up and that's what he did and it paid off "It was a big step down in class compared to what he has been racing against." On a night when eight of the 11 races were named after trailblazing females from the harness racing industry, the race won by Hard Rock Shannon bore the name of the pioneering trainer and driver Alice Laidlaw, who was inducted into the Victorian Harness Racing Hall of Fame in 2019. The French-trained gelding was the second of two winners on the program to be driven by a female driver, with Goulburn Valley driver Abbey Turnbull striking earlier in the night aboard impressive stable newcomer Hiranya. Equal fifth in the state driver's premiership alongside Bendigo's Ellen Tormey with 24 wins, 24-year-old French reiterated her support and respect for her female counterparts in the industry. "I look up to every female in the sport who has the balls to go out there and give it a go," she said. "You've got to have a few guts to get out three and do it. Especially when everyone thinks it is male-dominated, it is harder to get out there and compete against the males. "I respect every girl out there, who gets out and has a go." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

