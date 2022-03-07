WEEKEND JUNIOR SPORT: Tennis, cricket, Bendigo Pioneers girls | PHOTOS

sport, local-sport, junior, sport, bendigo, tennis, cricket, football, pioneers, girsl

Junior sport action shots from the weekend across Bendigo. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/562b2d05-0a85-4469-9e79-6c2ae7a9ff81.jpg/r0_104_2092_1286_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg