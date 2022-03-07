Hawks, Harriers star in playoffs

news, local-news, shield, Harriers, Hawks, Eaglehawk, Bendigo, ath;letics, McKindlay, Angus

ATHLETES from Eaglehawk and Bendigo Harriers capped a great run in AVSL as they contested Saturday's playoffs at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium. Both clubs pitted their skills against the metropolitan powers. Eaglehawk was in premier division against Essendon, Diamond Valley and Glenhuntly. The Bendigo Harriers marked the early months of their 100th year by being second on the division two ladder after the preliminary rounds and in a fight to stay there and earn promotion to premier for next season. Under the AVSL format, points were accumulated from an athlete's best three events and a relay. Essendon scored 62,054 to be the premier division champion ahead of Diamond Valley, 48,931; and Glenhuntly, 35,721. The Hawks squad of 37 performed brilliantly across many disciplines to score 33,438 points. In division two, Western Athletics led the way on 38,114 from Wyndham, 28,781. It was a closely-fought duel between Keilor St Bernards and Bendigo Harriers as they finished on 20,975 and 18,017 points. Bendigo University qualified for the division five play-offs but did not compete. Several Hawks and Harriers were among the top 100 in the most valuable athlete award in the final. Angus McKindlay racked up 1423 points to be 11th. Highs for McKindlay were victory in the 400m hurdles, 57.19; and a time of 23.07 in the under-20 200m. Fastest of the under-20 men in the 200m was Hawks' clubmate Kye Mason in 22.01. A first-year competitor in track and field, Cameron Smith was 21st on 1336 points. Hawks' veteran Terry Hicks scored 1311 to be 28th and talented youngster Alyssa Beaton was 40th on 1271 points. It was at high jump and triple jump where Alyssa Beaton hit marks of 1.45m and 9.77m. Also to the fore in the famous two blue of Eaglehawk were David Chisholm, 1260 points, 43rd; William Beaton, 1218, 52nd; and Kathryn Heagney, 1093, 94th. At 71-years-young, Heagney's willpower was on show in the 200m, 36.56; 800m, 3:42.3; 4 x 400m relay; and shot put, 4.08m. Best for the Bendigo Harriers was Brett Gilligan, 51st on 1231 points in the 40-plus class. Highs for Gilligan were a leap of 1.65m at high jump, 10.62m at triple jump, and 200m in 25.77. A world masters decathlon champion in the 70-plus age group, Geoff Shaw from Harriers starred at high jump, 1.30m; and triple jump, 9.09m, for a score of 1162 to be 65th in the MVA standings. The consistent Geoff Jordan scored 1132 points to be 78th after he competed at hammer, 26.79m; high jump, 1.35m; and shot put, 7.58m. Finale to the day's action was the 4 x 400m relay in which Eaglehawk's team of Mason, McKindlay, Smith and William Beaton clocked a time of 3:32.85 to score 507 points and be the men's open champion. MANY of the country's best distance runners will feel the heat at Tuesday night's Box Hill Burn meet. Among those to compete will be Bendigo University's Andy Buchanan in the A-grade 5000m, and Moama-based Archie Reid who races for South Bendigo and Bendigo Harriers' Nathan Stoate in the B-grade 5000m. The night's action starts with graded 1000m races at 6pm. First of the 5000m duels is the mixed B-grade at 6.41pm in which Alice Wilkinson from Bendigo Harriers will race. After a fight back from a stress reaction in his right leg to race in the Zatopek 10 and then win the Bendigo 5km Frenzy for a second time, Buchanan was second in the recently-run Hobart Bridge 10km road classic. At Box Hill he will take on Tokyo Olympian Stewart McSweyn, Essendon's Liam Adams, Doncaster's Joel Tobin-White, and Queensland's Jude Thomas in a race where Brett Robinson is pacer. After his victory in the 10km at the Bendigo Ford-backed Bendigo Fun Run on Sunday, Reid will aim to beat the open qualifying mark of 14:25 to contest the 5000m at the upcoming national track and field titles in Sydney. Stoate is also aiming to do the same. Both athletes are coached by Echuca-based Bendigo Harrier Brady Threlfall. Also on the entry list for the A-grade men's 1000m at Box Hill are Tokyo Olympics star Peter Bol from Western Australia, St Kevins star Joseph Deng, Japan's Ryoji Tatezawa, and Brad Mathas from New Zealand. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/ab16502b-99b5-450f-ae86-7d1316c1a198.jpg/r1_59_1567_944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg