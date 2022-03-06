Bushrangers ambush Pioneers in NAB League

sport, local-sport, football, bendigo, Pioneers, NAB, League, girls

The Murray Bushrangers kept the Bendigo Pioneers goalless in a dominant NAB League Girls victory on Sunday. The Bushrangers handled the windy conditions at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve far better than the home side on their way to a 6.9 (45) to 0.9 (9) win. "We were outplayed, simple as that,'' Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree said. "I thought we went into our shell. We didn't execute the way we wanted to move the ball. "You learn a lot from these types of performances. That's how we'll look at it. "Hopefully, the girls grow from a performance like that and we get our day in the sun like they (Murray) did, shortly." The two teams went into the match on the same points, but it was the Bushrangers who looked the far better side. All six goals of the game were kicked to the Huntly end of the ground. The Bushrangers set up the win with an impressive opening quarter. Kicking with the aid of the breeze, the Bushrangers piled on 3.6 to 0.0 and the scoreline could have looked worse for the Pioneers. The home side didn't take the ball inside forward 50 for the quarter as the backline battled to keep the Bushrangers at bay. The Pioneers started the second quarter in a brighter fashion and the ball was parked in their forward line for a long stretch of play. However, the Pioneers couldn't turn field position into scores. Despite having more of the play, the Pioneers could only add 0.4 to the Bushrangers 0.1. It was going to take a herculean defensive effort in the third quarter for the Pioneers to stay in the game. With their midfield running riot, the Bushrangers put the game to bed with three goals in the opening seven minutes of the third quarter. From that point on the Pioneers did well to stem the bleeding, but they still couldn't find a way to hit the scoreboard. The Pioneers were scoreless against the breeze in the third term and then kicked 0.5 to no score in the final term. Best players for the Pioneers were Lucia Painter, Drew Ryan, Lila Keck, Scarlett Orritt, Octavia Di Donato and Alexis Gregor. The Pioneers have next weekend off before travelling to Hobart to play Tasmania on Sunday, March 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/shjDWP57NvFsN4SYJTNkJk/e23e4987-372c-4d4b-aba8-d3f6b7d3fb46.jpg/r0_40_2470_1436_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg