LAWN BOWLS: Bendigo East v Golden Square round 17 | PHOTOS
Local Sport
MORE GALLERIES
Action shots from the round 17 Bendigo premier division weekend pennant match between Bendigo East and Golden Square.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News