The night Shane Warne was the star of stars at Dower Park for John Forbes match

sport, cricket, shane, warne, john, forbes, tribute, cricket, match, death

READ MORE - Cricket mourns Shane Warne, dead at 52 ON A night just over 11 years ago that was stacked with Australian cricketing stars taking to the field at Dower Park for the John Forbes Tribute Match, there was no doubt who the biggest star was - Shane Warne. It was February 3, 2011, when a host of cricketing and sporting greats padded up at Kangaroo Flat's Dower Park in the John Forbes Tribute Match. Unfortunately, rain spoiled the chance for the sell-out crowd to get the opportunity to see legendary leg-spinner Warne - who took 708 Test wickets - bowl. READ MORE - World in shock at Shane Warne's death However, there were plenty who got the chance to get up close and interact with Australia's greatest wicket-taker, with Warne spending much of his team - the All-Star XI - innings walking around the boundary signing autographs. He also had a brief stint at the crease with the bat, coming in at No.11 and making four off two balls before he was caught by Ryan Haythorpe off the bowling of Coodabeen Champion Ian Cover. READ MORE - The world reacts to Shane Warne's death "You see the turn-out at this match and that's a reflection of the sort of person he (Forbes) is," Warne said before the game. "I sure hope the crowd is a good catch when I get slogged into the crowd." Warne, 52, died in a Thailand villa on Friday while on holiday of a suspected heart attack, with his management confirming he was found unresponsive and unable to be revived. READ MORE - Tributes pour in for late maestro Warne Meanwhile, players in the Bendigo District Cricket Association are wearing black armbands and have observed a minute silence in honour of Warne and former Australian wicket-keeper Rod Marsh, who also died on Friday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/97939d30-7db4-40c7-8629-aa3bc9797b59.JPG/r9_9_3889_2201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg