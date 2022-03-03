Hawks, Harriers ready for shield test

news, local-news, athletics, Bendigo, Harriers, Eaglehawk, University, Pride, premier, division

ATHLETES from Eaglehawk and Bendigo Harriers will contest Saturday's running of the AVSL track and field playoffs at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium. Competitors can tackle multiple disciplines, but only the highest-three scores from a track or field event are added to the team tally. The Hawks ended the 10-round series in third place on a premier division ladder led by Athletics Essendon and Diamond Valley as Glenhuntly was fourth. Winner of Saturday's play-off will be determined premier division champion. Eaglehawk faces a huge task against the powerful metropolitan clubs. READ MORE: Eaglehawk leads hometrack trifecta at championships Bendigo Harriers was second on the division two table and a top-two placing in the play-offs will earn promotion to premier division for the 2022-23 season. Bendigo University qualified for the play-offs by being fourth in division five, but will not be sending a team to Lakeside. South Bendigo was fifth in the division two race. Relays could be crucial in determining final standings. A strong Eaglehawk squad which was number one at the Victoria Country titles in Bendigo on the Australia Day holiday weekend has a great mix. Young stars Kye Mason, Angus McKindlay, Lily and Rosy Marsh, Ana Karamaloudis, Cameron Smith, Jorja Morrison, Jesse Gray, Claire Noonan, Lewis McIntosh, Sophie Scoble, Shannon Storey, Jorja Van Den Berg, Lincoln Norris, Siobhan Thompson and Charlie McQueen will wear the famous Two Blue colours. There's plenty of family links as Alan and Helen Anderson, the Beaton siblings, Kadri trio, Hattingh siblings, Marsh twins, Craig and Olivia Graham, husband-wife Peter Savage and Wendy Ennor represent the Borough. Eaglehawk also the experience of David Chisholm, Kathryn Heagney, Terry Hicks, Tim Sullivan, Martin Fryer, Leah Langtree, Stephen Ryan, Julie Verga, Kevin Shanahan, Juliet Heahleah and Jan Bayliss. The Harriers are up against Western Athletics, Keilor St Bernards, and Wyndham. A squad of 24 to represent the Harriers includes Lachlan Carr, Anne Buckley, Geoff Jordan, Rebecca Soulsby, Geoff and Neil Shaw, Brett Gilligan, Eric Baker, Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen, Connor and Peter Clarke, Zoe Di Camillo, Luke Matthews, and Eliza Coutts. Family links are Caitlin, Eliza, Josh and Katrina Evans, Hannah and Haylee Greenman, Charli and Keelan McInerney, and Hailey and Scott Stubbs. MEANWHILE, Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly won the latest 3000m heat in the Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track. In a season where University runners have regularly been victorious, Kelly and Hawks' clubmate Casey Crapper were first and third in the 7 1/2 lap contest. Runner-up was University's Charles Chambers. The Wainwright sisters, Poppy and April went one-two in the 1000m as Tully and Harry Cripps were third and fourth. Tuesday night's results: Trevor Kelly 62, Eh 13:33.04; Charles Chambers 68, Uni. 13:39.29; Casey Crapper 35, Eh 14:10.59; Andrea Smith 46, Uni. 15:18.42; Leah Cripps 47, Uni. 16:51.76. April Wainwright 10, Uni. 4:00.70; Poppy Wainwright 12, Uni. 5:19.04; Tully Cripps 12, Uni. 5:34.07; Harry Cripps 14, Uni. 5:42.43. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/732b89ed-b0aa-4b21-8177-322a90b385c2.jpg/r155_183_2048_1253_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg