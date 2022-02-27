LAWN BOWLS: Top four teams show their class with round 16 wins | RESULTS

sport, local-sport, lawn, bowls, bendigo, top, four, teams, show, class

THE top four teams in the Bendigo premier division weekend pennant lawn bowls competition all showed their class with victories in Saturday's round 16. Moama (1st), Eaglehawk (2nd), Kangaroo Flat (3rd) and South Bendigo (4th) were the four victors in what was a round where all games featured a team in the top four playing a bottom five side. The closest match was the eight shots Moama defeated a plucky Bendigo by. On the back of a big week in which Moama finished runner-up to the Sydney Lions in Bowls Australia's Premier League, the Steamers maintained their spot at the top of the ladder with an 86-78 win over Bendigo. Both sides won two rinks apiece and each had one rink break the 30-shot barrier - Moama's Barry Brennan (34) and Bendigo's Mark Anderson (31). In what was a 51-shot turnaround from their round seven encounter, Eaglehawk comfortably accounted for Bendigo East. Having lost to the Beasties by 25 shots earlier in the season, this time the Hawks won 92-66, with Bendigo East now staring at the prospect of missing the finals for the first time since 2008-09. And in the other games South Bendigo won its third game in a row with an 81-62 win over Inglewood and Kangaroo Flat beat Golden Square 93-66. PREMIER DIVISION South Bendigo 81 def Inglewood 62. Max Rowley 19 tied Rob Day 19, Luke Hoskin 18 def Lindsay Kelly 16, Brad Holland 30 def Grant Jackson 7, Daryl Rowley 14 lt Mal McLean 20. Moama 86 def Bendigo 78. Brad Campbell 16 lt Mark Anderson 31, Barry Brennan 34 def Lee Harris 16, Kevin Brennan 19 def Andrew Brown 12, Kevin Anderson 17 lt Grant Woodward 19. Eaglehawk 92 def Bendigo East 66. Marc Smith 19 def Aaron Tomkins 15, Brayden Byrne 34 def Ian Ross 12, Dean Carter 23 def Josh Moloney 15, Darren Burgess 16 lt Greg Podesta 24. Kangaroo Flat 93 def Golden Square 66. Paul Moller 19 lt John Berry 21, David Keenan 25 def Lachlan Bowland 20, Cameron Keenan 24 def Travis Berry 14, Cameron Wilson 25 def Garri Conforti 11. DIVISION 2 Strathfieldsaye 125 def Bendigo 50, Harcourt 98 def Eaglehawk 61, Bendigo East 81 def Kangaroo Flat 59, Marong 113 def White Hills 76. DIVISION 3 Bendigo East 76 def South Bendigo 75, Golden Square 91 def Heathcote 56, North Bendigo 93 def Serpentine 64, Strathfieldsaye 77 def Bendigo 66. DIVISION 4 Bendigo East 82 tied Marong 82, Woodbury 82 def White Hills 80, South Bendigo 86 def Kangaroo Flat 82, Golden Square 76 def Castlemaine 67. DIVISION 5 Kangaroo Flat 90 def Calivil 72, Inglewood 75 tied Castlemaine 75, Eaglehawk 77 def Dingee 67, Campbells Creek 83 def Marong 77. DIVISION 6 Woodbury 100 def Bridgewater 67, Strathfieldsaye 72 def Eaglehawk 71, South Bendigo 95 def Kangaroo Flat 76, Harcourt 76 def Bendigo 64. DIVISION 7 White Hills 77 def South Bendigo 41, Heathcote 59 def Bendigo East 46, Golden Square def Strathfieldsaye (forfeit), Kangaroo Flat 57 def Bendigo VRI 54. DIVISION 8 Harcourt 65 def Golden Square 49, Woodbury 69 def White Hills 43, Kangaroo Flat 64 def North Bendigo 42. DIVISION 9 Golden Square 37 def Campbells Creek 36, White Hills def Bridgewater (forfeit), Castlemaine 58 def Bendigo VRI 28.

