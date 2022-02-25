Athletes last chance to tune-up for AVSL playoffs at Saturday meet

news, local-news, athletics, Bendigo, athletes, Hicks, Eaglehawk, Harriers, University, Victoria

ATHLETES have their last chance to tune-up for the AVSL play-offs as Bendigo Region hosts a track and field meet on Saturday afternoon at the Flora Hill complex. Action at the Retreat Road track starts at 1.30pm. Events are sprint hurdles, 1500m walk, 100m, mixed mile, 3000m, 400m, high jump, javelin, shot put, and triple jump. Eaglehawk, Bendigo Harriers and Bendigo University finished in the top four of their divisions and qualified for the AVSL play-offs to be run at Lakeside Stadium in South Melbourne on March 5. South Bendigo ended the 10-round AVSL season in fifth place, three points behind Wyndham in division two. The top two teams at play-offs earn promotion, and leading points scorer in premier division at the March 5 showdown will be declared the 2021-22 champion. Victoria Country's number one team for the fifth year in a row, Eaglehawk has starred against the powerful metropolitan clubs. Bendigo Harriers will also be keen to mark their 100-year celebrations with a strong showing in the finals. Top four after 10 rounds of AVSL Premier : Essendon 107, Diamond Valley 91, Eaglehawk 91, Glenhuntly 79. Division 2: Western Athletics 97, Bendigo Harriers 82, Keilor St Bernards 78, Wyndham 74. Division 3 Wendouree 108, Mentone 102, Corio 76, Bellarine 74. Division 4: Preston 95, Athletics South West 90, Ballarat YCW 83, Coburg 78. Division 5: Williamstown 118, Ivanhoe 110, Maccabi 96, Bendigo University 80. Meanwhile, 17 athletes from Bendigo Region were in the top 100 of the Most Valuable Athlete award for the AVSL season. Placings for Bendigo athletes: Terry Hicks, Eaglehawk 13,565 3rd; Geoff Shaw, Bendigo Harriers 13,263 6th; David Chisholm, Eh 12,154 11th; Carol Coad, South Bendigo 11,735 18th; Cameron Smith, Eh 11,442 20th; William Beaton, Eh 11,012 31st; Jake Gavriliadis, BH 10,667 39th; Jorja Morrison, Eh 10,501 44th; Peter Clarke, BH 10,310 48th; Joan Self, SB 10,104 51st; Olivia Graham, Eh 9612 64th; Trudy Haines, SB 9597 67th; Alyssa Beaton, Eh 9455 72nd; Caitlin Evans, BH 9424 76th; Jennifer Payne, SB 9364 78th; Angus McKindlay, Eh 9232 86th; and Lily Marsh, Eh 9162 88th.

