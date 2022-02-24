news, local-news,

Emergency services are clearing a scene that saw a power pole fall on to a car. Fire Rescue Victoria, ambulance and Victoria Police were called to the Lyons Street incident in White Hills just before 2pm. Police at the scene said they believed an 80-year-old lady had a medical episode and drove over a roundabout and hit another car. More news: The lady then reversed into another car before passers-by stopped to help. An FRV spokesperson said crews were called to a power pole that had fallen on a vehicle. They said no one was trapped with people in the car able to free themselves. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were treating two patients but that neither had critical injuries. Part of Lyons Street was blocked while crews restored the scene. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/9c072d89-0b57-43f0-b1b1-bec1faf9be71.jpg/r12_175_4916_2946_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg