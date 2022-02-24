Bendigo Addy EVCA Top 50 MVP Rankings | ROUND 13

sport, cricket, evca, mvp, rankings, round 13, addy, bendigo, emu, valley

LAST WEEK'S RANKINGS Scoring is 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch, 15 points per run out/stumping. SPRING Gully all-rounder Rhys Webb is the new leader in the Addy's Emu Valley Cricket Association MVP rankings. Webb's knock of 104 in last week's win over Sedgwick has elevated him into the No.1 spot on 715 points, narrowly ahead of last week's leader Alex Code (706) of United. Mandurang's Beau Clements, the competition's leading wicket-taker with 23, is third with 676 points.

