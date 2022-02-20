news, local-news, Pioneers, Bendigo, Gippsland, Drew, Ryan, O'Bree, Keck, Everist

BENDIGO Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree has hailed his squad's 73-point win over NAB League Girls rivals Gippsland Power as the most impressive and complete performance of the season. The Pioneers, led by a standout performance from Drew Ryan, defeated the Power 15.9 (99) to 4.2 (26) at Churchill. Eager to bounce back after last week's loss to the Tasmania Devils, the Pioneers withstood fierce resistance at the start of all four quarters, but were eventually able to wrest control and press home their advantage. Two goals in a minute from lively forward Shaleah Cooper helped the Pioneers to a 20-point lead at the first break. They were able to increase the margin to 34 points with a slick second quarter, before extending the gap to 48 points at the final break. The Pioneers saved their best for last, adding five goals to one in the final term to run out convincing winners. It was a brilliant win, and one achieved without the services of their coach, with O'Bree and his Power counterpart both isolating at home, but watching the game together via a live hook-up. O'Bree could not speak highly enough of the opportunity and experience. His absence left Chris Guinane and Matty Dunham to take the reins and they were able to preside over a fighting and confidence-boosting victory away from home. "I think in every quarter Gippsland were able to come out and have a big say in the first five minutes, but to our girls' credit, they certainly finished off the 15 (minutes) after that," O'Bree said. "We were extremely proud with how they went about it. "There wasn't a time when we laid down today, they just kept fighting to the last minute. "I couldn't have been more impressed." Among the most pleasing aspects of the win for O'Bree was the squad continuing to build on some impressive improvement and development this season. "We've been pretty bullish on how we've been playing," he said. "Most of our games, not all of them, have been among the highest-scoring for the round. "We've got some feedback from recruiters and AFL staff that they are pleased with our style of play. "Even though the opposition kicks a few goals, I think the brand of football has been quite positive, to the point of getting close to or over 100 points in a girls match was something we were struggling to do. "To get to 99 is quite significant regardless of the opposition. "The girls have taken a lot of feedback on board unbelievably well and it's an exciting brand of footy they are playing." Ryan led the way with a best on ground performance in the midfield and up forward, while Lila Keck was the major scoreboard contributor with three goals, on a day when a pleasing 10 Pioneers players kicked at least one major. Cooper, Emily Everist and Tegan Williams each finished with two goals. O'Bree branded Ryan as the squad's 'standout' against the Power. "For an over-ager .... a 19-year-old to just take complete control of the game, particularly early, she had an outstanding first quarter and really set up the day," he said. "I think she's a very underrated player." The win lifted the Pioneers to 2-3 ahead of next Saturday's encounter against Calder Cannons. MATCH DETAILS: Bendigo Pioneers 15. 9 (99) defeated Gippsland Power 4.2 (26) Pioneers goals: Keck 3; Williams, S. Cooper, Everist 2; Di Donato, Painter, Oritt, Johnston, Gregor, Caruso.

