Sunday, 3.30pm Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to come forward after a white 4X4 utility veered into oncoming lanes and forced a car off the road. The black Mercedes flipped onto its roof and a man in his 20s was hospitalised on Friday afternoon near Kangaroo Flat. The ute veered across double-white lines during the incident and left the scene, police believe. The crash happened on Diamond Hill Road. Police have asked anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact the Bendigo police station on 5448 1300. Friday: A man in his 20s has been hospitalised, but is in a stable condition after a car flipped onto its roof in Kangaroo Flat. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed paramedics received a call out to the incident on Diamond Hill Road - about 3.10pm Friday afternoon. Emergency crews are on scene at the scene of the incident. It is unclear what caused the car to flip on its roof. Crime Scene Police arrived on scene at 4pm. More to come.

