Advice message issued for grassfire spreading near Sandon
2.50pm
Residents have been advised that the threat of the Sandon blaze has been reduced.
An advice message has been issued to the townships of Joyces Creek, Newstead, Sandon, Strangways, Strathlea.
It said locals are now able to resume normal activities, however smoke may still be visible in the area.
This message replaces the Watch and Act from earlier.
2.40pm
Crews managed to bring the blaze under control at 2.35pm.
Firefighters will remain in the area for the time being.
Earlier
Firefighters are currently on scene at a fire spreading near Sandon on Thursday afternoon.
CFA were notified of reports of a grassfire on the Creswick-Newstead Road at 1.35pm.
There are at least 13 vehicles responding and air support has been requested to attend.
The fire is moving in a northerly direction towards the Newstead and is not yet under control
A Watch and Act has been issued for Joyces Creek, Newstead, Sandon, Strangways, Strathlea.
Residents are urged to stay close to a building where they can shelter, as conditions can change suddenly.
Continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.
What you should do:
- Monitor changes, including increased wind speed, change in wind direction, smoke or poor visibility that indicates the situation is changing.
- If you are away from home, do not return.
If the situation changes you will need to leave quickly. Plan to:
- Take your pets, medications, mobile phone and charger.
- Travel to the home of family or friends that are away from the warning area.
- Emergency services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay.
Impacts in your area:
- Grassfires can start and spread quickly and are extremely dangerous.
- Grassfires can generate extreme heat. Heat will kill you before the flames reach you.
The next update is expected by 04.10 pm or as the situation changes.
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
- www.emergency.vic.gov.au
- VicEmergency Hotline - freecall 1800 226 226
- VicEmergency app
- Facebook or Twitter (#vicfires)
- Tune in to ABC Local Radio, commercial and designated community radio stations, or Sky News TV.
