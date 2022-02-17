news, local-news,

2.50pm Residents have been advised that the threat of the Sandon blaze has been reduced. An advice message has been issued to the townships of Joyces Creek, Newstead, Sandon, Strangways, Strathlea. More news: Ring cycle to create a tourism boom for Bendigo It said locals are now able to resume normal activities, however smoke may still be visible in the area. This message replaces the Watch and Act from earlier. 2.40pm Crews managed to bring the blaze under control at 2.35pm. Firefighters will remain in the area for the time being. Earlier Firefighters are currently on scene at a fire spreading near Sandon on Thursday afternoon. CFA were notified of reports of a grassfire on the Creswick-Newstead Road at 1.35pm. There are at least 13 vehicles responding and air support has been requested to attend. The fire is moving in a northerly direction towards the Newstead and is not yet under control More news: Greater Bendigo records 138 new cases of COVID-19 | February 17 A Watch and Act has been issued for Joyces Creek, Newstead, Sandon, Strangways, Strathlea. Residents are urged to stay close to a building where they can shelter, as conditions can change suddenly. Continue to stay informed and monitor conditions. What you should do: If the situation changes you will need to leave quickly. Plan to: Impacts in your area: The next update is expected by 04.10 pm or as the situation changes. Use multiple sources to stay informed: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

