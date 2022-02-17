BDCA: 'Little errors' proving costly for Sandhurst; Gibson re-appointed coach

sport, cricket, bdca, sandhurst, dylan, gibson, reappointed, coach, little, errots

BENDIGO ADDY CRICKET HQ LITTLE errors that are having big consequences is what has proven one of the downfalls of Sandhurst since the resumption of the BDCA season according to coach Dylan Gibson. The Dragons had been one of the surprise packets of the competition pre-Christmas when they won four of their first six games to be sitting fifth at the break. However, the Dragons have been unable to pick up from where they left off having lost all of their games since the resumption to slip to eighth on the ladder. "It has obviously been hard to take losing the five in a row, but if we look at it from a broader view, we were very good before Christmas and probably above where we thought we'd be," Gibson said on Thursday. LAST WEEKEND'S BDCA WRAP "But since the break we haven't been in the form we'd like and just seem to be making little errors that are costing us big in games... things like dropping catches, misfields and some poor errors with the bat just seem to be compounding. "Every week you lose a game of cricket the pressure - both inwards and outwards - seems to mount, so, hopefully, we can bounce back this week against Bendigo, stop the slide and get back to our earlier form." Gibson is in his first season as Dragons coach and will continue in the role in 2022-23 for a second season having been reappointed. "It's good to have the backing from the committee and playing group and it's good to have it all sorted early so we can just focus on finishing this season the best we can and then as far as recruiting goes, we've got this part sewn up already," Gibson said. "It has been an eye-opener coaching this year for the first time. There's a lot of work that goes into it, especially during these times we're going through at the moment with so much uncertainty week to week. "A couple of years ago I wasn't sure this would be something I'd want to do, but I've really enjoyed it and I'm looking forward to next year and more improvement." Sandhurst president Peter Lenaghan said Gibson had impressed the Dragons with his work ethic and attention to detail in his first season at the helm. "He's had a really tough first season in charge dealing with COVID and the disruption it's still causing, but he's impressed the committee with his work ethic, attention to detail and communication skills," Lenaghan said. "The players are enjoying working with him and the club is in a really strong position to kick on next season." The Dragons take on Bendigo at Atkins Street in round 12 of the BDCA season on Saturday. Sandhurst comfortably won their round three encounter by eight wickets.

