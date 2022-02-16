TIGER DEMOLITION: United thumps Crows by 142 runs in EVCA T20 grand final

sport, cricket, evca, tiger, demolition, united, twentu20, grand, final, 2022

UNITED delivered a brutal performance with both bat and ball to annihilate arch-rival Spring Gully by 142 runs in a one-sided Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 grand final on Tuesday night. Batting first after winning the toss at Ewing Park, the Tigers blasted the tournament's highest score of the season - 6-191. The Tigers then routed Spring Gully for the lowest score of the season, with the Crows bundled out for just 49 in 13.3 overs. The Crows as a team were bowled out for less than what man-of-the-match, United opener Mac Whittle, made. Whittle was awarded the Bev Garlick Medal for his whirlwind knock of 54 off just 29 balls with five sixes and three boundaries, while he also took 2-23 off four overs of spin with the ball. For the Tigers it was their second Twenty20 title having also defeated Spring Gully in the grand final in 2020. "We had a really strong squad throughout the tournament and we had 12 blokes tonight who really performed and turned it on," United captain Alex Code said. "We'd only batted first once before tonight and that was against Sedgwick and they beat us. "But we thought tonight, let's just back ourselves and be positive and to get 190-odd was an awesome effort." The Tigers scored just 23 runs off their first five overs before upping the ante. By the 10-over mark they had ticked their score along to 85 before smashing 106 runs off the final 10 overs - including 32 off the last two - to push their total to 191. The Tigers got contributions all through their innings, with opener Whittle's hard-hitting 54 well supported by Harry Whittle (42 off 24), Dooley Niemann (35 off 34) and Code (35 n.o. off 15). United's score of 6-191 featured 10 sixes and 18 boundaries. Opening bowler Shaun O'Shea (3-36) and Rhys Webb (2-38) combined for five of the six wickets for the Crows, who in reply endured a disastrous run-chase. The woes started for the Crows on the fourth ball of the first over when captain Lachlan Brook (0) was run out without facing a ball after partner Brannon Stanford (9) hit the ball to Code at short cover and set off. Brook was one of two run out dismissals inflicted by Code, who also ran out Rhys Webb (9). In what was an ugly looking scorecard for the Crows, no player reached double figures and five players were dismissed for two or less as they were all out in just 13.3 overs for a meagre 49. The Crows lost wickets with the score on 0, 11, 23, 25, 29, 30, 36, 40, 47 and 49. In what became a fizzer of a grand final due to the complete dominance of the Tigers, the game ended when United marquee player Liam Smith had Isaac Willits (7) caught by Code at cover. Just like it was with the batting, the Tigers spread the load superbly with the ball with four players taking two wickets each - Mac Whittle (2-23), Kane Goldsworthy (2-8), Jarrod Starr (2-7) and Smith (2-1). "It was a great performance all-round by the boys with bat and ball. It's great for the club to win and I'd really like to thank our team manager and scorer Brendan Walsh for his support throughout," Code said. "We obviously got a good score on the board and then those couple of early run outs really put the pressure on Spring Gully. "We hadn't been great in the field over the past few Twenty20 matches, but tonight we were." With the Twenty20 title in the bag, the Tigers will now turn their attention to trying to complete the double in the season-proper. DETAILS: United 6-191 (M Whittle 54, H Whittle 42, Code 35*, Niemann 35; O'Shea 3-36, R Webb 2-38) def Spring Gully 49 (Smith 2-1, Starr 2-7, Goldsworthy 2-8, M Whittle 2-23). Axe Creek - 0-3 Emu Creek - 0-4 California Gully - 1-2 Mandurang - 1-3 Marong - 3-1 Sedgwick - 3-2 Spring Gully - 4-1 United - 5-1 West Bendigo - 2-2 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/262ba277-4e20-4ef1-9e92-f83562d1dd96.jpg/r0_42_4032_2320_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg