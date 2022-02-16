EVCA TWENTY20 GRAND FINAL: United v Spring Gully | PHOTOS

sport, cricket, evca, twenty20, grand, final, 2022, united, spring, gully

Action from Tuesday night's EVCA Twenty20 grand final between United and Spring Gully. United v Spring Gully Venue: Ewing Park Result: United WON FIRST INNINGS Toss: United United B Williams c Willits b O'Shea 11 M Whittle c JL Webb b R Webb 54 D Niemann c Rinaldi b O'Shea 35 H Whittle c Brook b Skeen 42 AE Code not out 35 T Calvert c Skeen b R Webb 7 L Smith c Donegan b O'Shea 1 Extras (b 5, lb 1, w 0, nb 0) 6 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 191 FOW: 1-14 (B Williams) 2-81 (M Whittle) 3-145 (D Niemann) 4-150 (H Whittle) 5-169 (T Calvert) 6-191 (L Smith) Bowling: O M W R S O'Shea 4 0 3 36 A Sutton 4 0 0 44 N Skeen 4 0 1 22 R Webb 3 0 2 38 BK Rinaldi 3 0 0 25 I Willits 2 0 0 20 Spring Gully B Stanford c Williams b M Whittle 9 L Brook run out (AE Code) 0 H Donegan c H Whittle b Starr 7 R Webb run out (AE Code) 9 JL Webb c Calvert b Starr 1 T Perrin c Smith b Goldsworthy 2 A Sutton b Goldsworthy 5 S O'Shea st Calvert b Smith 1 I Willits c Code b Smith 7 BK Rinaldi c PL Hartney b M Whittle 2 N Skeen not out 2 Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 3, nb 0) 4 Total (10 wickets, 13.3 overs) 49 FOW: 1-0 (L Brook) 2-11 (B Stanford) 3-23 (R Webb) 4-25 (JL Webb) 5-29 (T Perrin) 6-30 (H Donegan) 7-36 (A Sutton) 8-40 (S O'Shea) 9-47 (BK Rinaldi) 10-49 (I Willits) Bowling: O M W R M Whittle 4 1 2 23 M Whittle 2 0 0 9 K Goldsworthy 3 0 2 8 J Starr 3 0 2 7 L Smith 1.3 0 2

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/c67ae83e-699c-4f69-b9d0-03630152a202.jpg/r0_215_4236_2608_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg