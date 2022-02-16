EVCA TWENTY20 GRAND FINAL: United v Spring Gully | PHOTOS
Action from Tuesday night's EVCA Twenty20 grand final between United and Spring Gully.
United v Spring Gully
Venue: Ewing Park
Result: United WON FIRST INNINGS
Toss: United
United
B Williams c Willits b O'Shea 11
M Whittle c JL Webb b R Webb 54
D Niemann c Rinaldi b O'Shea 35
H Whittle c Brook b Skeen 42
AE Code not out 35
T Calvert c Skeen b R Webb 7
L Smith c Donegan b O'Shea 1
Extras (b 5, lb 1, w 0, nb 0) 6
Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 191
FOW: 1-14 (B Williams) 2-81 (M Whittle) 3-145 (D Niemann) 4-150 (H Whittle) 5-169 (T Calvert) 6-191 (L Smith)
Bowling: O M W R
S O'Shea 4 0 3 36
A Sutton 4 0 0 44
N Skeen 4 0 1 22
R Webb 3 0 2 38
BK Rinaldi 3 0 0 25
I Willits 2 0 0 20
Spring Gully
B Stanford c Williams b M Whittle 9
L Brook run out (AE Code) 0
H Donegan c H Whittle b Starr 7
R Webb run out (AE Code) 9
JL Webb c Calvert b Starr 1
T Perrin c Smith b Goldsworthy 2
A Sutton b Goldsworthy 5
S O'Shea st Calvert b Smith 1
I Willits c Code b Smith 7
BK Rinaldi c PL Hartney b M Whittle 2
N Skeen not out 2
Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 3, nb 0) 4
Total (10 wickets, 13.3 overs) 49
FOW: 1-0 (L Brook) 2-11 (B Stanford) 3-23 (R Webb) 4-25 (JL Webb) 5-29 (T Perrin) 6-30 (H Donegan) 7-36 (A Sutton) 8-40 (S O'Shea) 9-47 (BK Rinaldi) 10-49 (I Willits)
Bowling: O M W R
M Whittle 4 1 2 23
M Whittle 2 0 0 9
K Goldsworthy 3 0 2 8
J Starr 3 0 2 7
L Smith 1.3 0 2
