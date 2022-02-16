'Play hard and walk off the court without any regrets' - Maley's mantra

sport, local-sport, wnbl, bendigo, spirit, anneli, maley, basketball, player, of week

"PLAY hard and walk off the court without any regrets." That's the approach Anneli Maley has always played with during her basketball career and that determination has been on show all throughout her debut season with the Bendigo Spirit in the WNBL. While it has been a tough slog on the court for the Spirit with just two wins from nine games in what has been a severely disjointed season, Maley has been ultra-impressive. Not that she is taking much notice of them, but the numbers speak for themselves, with the 23-year-old forward averaging a double-double of 19.1 points and 15.2 rebounds per game, as well as 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals. READ MORE - Rebounding machine Anneli Maley signs with Bendigo Spirit "I don't think about individual stats or numbers or anything like that. I'm just going out there to play hard and every time I hit the floor I try to give my all," Maley said this week. "I don't want to ever walk away from a game thinking I could have done this or I could have gone for that extra rebound... it's a fun way to play basketball to leave your heart out there and walk away knowing you've given everything to the game." Among the monster games Maley has produced for Bendigo was the Spirit's last outing when they pulled off an upset 74-62 win over Adelaide in Adelaide on February 5. It was her performance of 26 points, 21 rebounds, five steals and three assists against the Lightning that earned Maley the latest WNBL Player of the Week accolade. "That was such a great game that we played together as a team and I didn't really think that any one of us stood out; it was a really good collective effort," Maley said. "It was our second win of the season and felt nice." Maley's dominant showing against the Lightning - one of two games this season where she has had more than 20 rebounds - prompted high praise from Spirit coach Tracy York. "I'm having so many people tell me just how much they love watching Anneli play and the way she goes about it. I think she's changing the way women play because she's just such a beast," York said. Maley's huge game against the Lightning came off the back of an Australian Opals training camp in the week leading into the match. Although Maley missed out on the team of 12 that represented the Opals at the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament in Serbia, she relished the experience. "That was one of the hardest things I've done in my life; it was really challenging both physically and mentally to stay switched on and try to soak up all the information," Maley said. "I was trying to be a sponge and take as much of it in as I could. I learned so much over the four days and it was a wonderful experience to get invited to an Opals camp. "I've always had the drive to play for the Opals, but I'm not looking too far ahead. At the moment I'm just thinking about what we can do here at the Spirit to keep getting better. "My biggest focus at the moment is trying to get more wins for Bendigo and anything that happens after that will be a bonus. If you look too far ahead then you can easily get lost in what you're trying to do in the moment." The Spirit will be gunning for their third win of the season when they return to the court on Thursday night to play the Townsville Fire in Townsville. The two sides have already met once this season, with the Fire winning 77-67 in Bendigo on January 21 - another huge game from Malley, who had 18 points and 24 rebounds. Thursday night's game in Townsville starts at 7.30pm. 1. Perth - 7-2 2. Canberra - 7-3 3. Melbourne - 7-4 4. Adelaide - 5-3 5. Townsville - 6-4 6. Southside - 3-6 7. Bendigo - 2-7 8. Sydney Uni - 1-9 December 4 - 83 lt Southside 94. December 8 - 63 def Melbourne 58. December 19 - 56 lt Melbourne 81. December 22 - 88 lt Canberra 100. January 21 - 67 lt Townsville 77. January 23 - 60 lt Canberra 94. January 25 - 72 lt Sydney Uni 83. January 29 - 82 lt Perth 90. February 5 - 74 def Adelaide 62. Southside 94 def Bendigo 83 Canberra 58 def Sydney Uni 55 Bendigo 63 def Melbourne 58 Townsville 70 def Adelaide 59 Melbourne 91 def Southside 72 Melbourne 87 def Southside 72 Townsville 75 def Sydney Uni 56 Adelaide 88 def Canberra 62 Melbourne 81 def Bendigo 56 Melbourne 83 def Sydney Uni 77 Canberra 100 def Bendigo 88 Southside 86 def Townsville 81 Adelaide 65 def Melbourne 53 Canberra 76 def Townsville 52 Adelaide 88 def Perth 86 All games postponed Perth 83 def Southside 79 Perth 88 def Canberra 69 Melbourne 75 def Southside 72 Melbourne 80 def Perth 77 Perth 102 def Canberra 73 Adelaide 77 def Sydney Uni 52 Townsville 77 def Bendigo 67 Townsville 68 def Melbourne 66 Canberra 94 def Bendigo 60 Perth 86 def Sydney Uni 81 Sydney Uni 83 def Bendigo 72 Perth 85 def Southside 78 Canberra 86 def Sydney Uni 54 Adelaide 73 def Townsville 65 Perth 90 def Bendigo 82 Southside 73 def Sydney Uni 70 Canberra 80 def Adelaide 67 Melbourne 66 def Townsville 59 Bendigo 74 def Adelaide 62 Canberra 94 def Southside 69 Townsville 86 def Sydney Uni 66 Perth 76 def Melbourne 71 Townsville 84 def Sydney Uni 63 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. 