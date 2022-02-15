BFNL - Sandhurst's Kylie Ellis cherishes league life membership accolade

sport, local-sport, bfnl, life, membership, kylie, ellis, sandhurst, bendigo, football

WHEN Kylie Ellis joined the social committee of the Sandhurst Football-Netball Club in 1998 it began what has become an unbroken service to the Dragons that this year reaches 25 years. And it's Ellis' commitment to not just the Dragons, but the Bendigo Football-Netball League, that has earned her life membership of the BFNL. Ellis is one of two recent recipients of BFNL life membership, with the late Kevin McNaughton - who was also nominated by Sandhurst - receiving the recognition. Among the the myriad of roles Ellis has filled at the Dragons are: social committee (1998-2000); committee member (2000-); and secretary (2000-08); while she was also on the BFNL netball executive from 2004 to 2011. READ MORE - QEO like home for Ellis' Her involvement with the BFNL netball executive included being integral in the promotion of the game as publicity officer, as well as registrar and secretary. "Kylie has been a terrific ambassador not only for our club, but also the league over two decades," Sandhurst wrote in its life membership nomination for Ellis. "It's only when you look back at the roles she has played for both organisations, many served concurrently, that you can truly appreciate her commitment and selflessness." For Ellis, the most enjoyment her years of involvement in the BFNL have given her is the friendships she has made - both at Sandhurst and opposition clubs. And that was the biggest factor behind Ellis joining the Dragons' social committee in 1998 - to meet people, having been originally from Melbourne. "For me to get to know more people after I married Danny (long-time Sandhurst player and administrator) in 1998 I thought I'd get involved in the social committee," Ellis said. "Coming from Melbourne I really wanted to be involved in a community organisation and with Danny having been really involved at Sandhurst... I'd always enjoyed football-netball clubs before I moved to Bendigo. "With the league roles, a lot of that involvement was because we had a very small netball committee back then and not enough volunteers, so you put your hand up to do something and it just keeps going. "But the great thing is I've made some wonderful acquaintances with people at other clubs and that has been fantastic." Ellis has been fortunate to experience an envious amount of success during her involvement with the Dragons. Since her first year on the social committee in 1998 Sandhurst has won a total of 49 premierships as a club - 15 football and 34 netball. "When you have some success you feel like you've achieved something because there's an enormous amount of works that goes in behind the scenes by all the committee," Ellis said. "Receiving life membership from the BFNL is a tremendous honour; the support of my husband Danny and children Genevieve, Jeremy and Audrey has been invaluable in enabling me to fully service Sandhurst and the BFNL."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/3d1de4c7-680e-4805-baca-db0182a02d18.jpg/r0_255_3415_2184_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg