ATHLETICS: Saturday Bendigo AVSL competition | PHOTOS

sport, local-sport, bendigo, senior, ath

Action from today's senior athletics competition in Bendigo. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/G3M3FqVFYHjdnjXX9zgHHX/eeac7a9a-6812-4004-8998-f6d45149008a.jpg/r10_282_4725_2946_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg