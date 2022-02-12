news, local-news,

POLICE have been out in force monitoring an outlaw motorcycle gang as it rolls through Bendigo on Saturday. The Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang was expected to ride through the city on their way from Wodonga to Melbourne. "Echo Taskforce detectives, along with a number of specialist and local police will be in the relevant areas over the weekend," Victoria Police said in a statement. More news: Cadaver dogs, family search for cold case clues in child's disappearance "They will closely monitor the run and take swift action in the event any [outlaw motorcycle gang] members involved in the event commit criminal, road safety or public order offences." Victoria police urged anyone with information about outlaw motorcycle gang activity to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

