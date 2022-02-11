news, local-news, news, catholic education, education, la trobe university

A partnership between two major education providers has strengthened even more recently with a pledge to help produce the best educators possible. Catholic Education Sandhurst and La Trobe University have come together in a relationship that hopes to promote teaching vacancies in local Catholic schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. CES executive director Paul Desmond said it was exciting to give students the best opportunities to further their education closer to home. More news: CVGT launches new program in Bendigo to get more women into trades "The reason we are celebrating this is because the kids of this region are going to be the winners," he said. "La Trobe have such a breadth of offerings, they are very innovative and are developing the reputation of being the dynamic group for their thinking outside of the square. "We're very keen to begin over the next few weeks and continue to work closely with La Trobe for years to come." This partnership would give students at Catholic schools around the Diocese the opportunity to not only study closer to home at La Trobe's Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura or Albury-Wodonga campuses, but have job prospects in the region as well. Previously only offered through courses at Australian Catholic University, teachers will be able to accreditation subjects required to teach in Catholic schools. La Trobe University also features a Nexus Pathway Program for secondary teachers and has future plans to design a targeted Catholic Education version. Other stories: The employment-based pathway into secondary teaching, preparing mentors and graduates selected teaching candidates for economically and culturally diverse, and hard-to-staff schools in Melbourne, regional and rural Victoria. La Trobe University Dean of Education Joanna Barbousas said the bond between the two organisations "We want to take an evidence-informed approach to teaching and our collaboration with the Diocese here is a no-brainer really," she said. "To work together and to have this partnership for quality future teachers from the moment they come into our courses and then moving into their teaching career, this is a win-win for the students." Mr Desmond said he hoped these opportunities would encourage more students to consider tertiary education as their next steps. "We're seeing an alarming number of students in regional Victoria choosing not to continue their studies," he said. "I hope that by having these opportunities closer to home will change that." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

