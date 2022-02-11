Castlemaine crews still working through flash flood damage

news, local-news,

COUNCIL workers are still dealing with the fallout from flash flooding that swept through Castlemaine two weeks ago. The Mount Alexander Shire received 200 requests for assistance after the floods, which wreaked havoc both there and in the neighbouring Greater Bendigo area on January 28. At the height of the summer downpour, emergency crews sent out a public alert warning that "If you are located in Castlemaine, you are in danger". More news: Another 13 deaths as Victorian case numbers continue to drop Mount Alexander's council crews are working as fast as possible to repair drainage, pathways and roads, mayor Bill Maltby said. "We know this is a very stressful time and our thoughts are with everyone who's been impacted by the storms," he said. "We encourage you to report any damage as a result of the storm, but please ask for your patience and understanding while we prioritise the work within our current resources." Cr Maltby urged people to keep an up-to-date emergency plan for flooding and storms. The SES has a flood preparation guide to help people prepare. Do now - flood preparation: When you hear a flood watch or weather warning: When flooding may happen soon (a flood warning): During the flood: For emergency assistance call 132 500 for SES. After the flood - recovery: To find your local flood and flood preparation guide, visit the SES website and follow the links.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/50e0e0cd-26f7-4794-afa3-8ba32e9fdba2.jpg/r0_109_2338_1430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg