Castlemaine crews still working through flash flood damage
COUNCIL workers are still dealing with the fallout from flash flooding that swept through Castlemaine two weeks ago.
The Mount Alexander Shire received 200 requests for assistance after the floods, which wreaked havoc both there and in the neighbouring Greater Bendigo area on January 28.
At the height of the summer downpour, emergency crews sent out a public alert warning that "If you are located in Castlemaine, you are in danger".
Mount Alexander's council crews are working as fast as possible to repair drainage, pathways and roads, mayor Bill Maltby said.
"We know this is a very stressful time and our thoughts are with everyone who's been impacted by the storms," he said.
"We encourage you to report any damage as a result of the storm, but please ask for your patience and understanding while we prioritise the work within our current resources."
Cr Maltby urged people to keep an up-to-date emergency plan for flooding and storms.
The SES has a flood preparation guide to help people prepare.
Do now - flood preparation:
- Check if your home and contents insurance covers flooding
- Keep a list of emergency numbers near the telephone
- Put together an emergency kit and prepare a home or business emergency plan - see ses.vic.gov.au for ideas.
When you hear a flood watch or weather warning:
- Listen to the radio and check the SES website for more information and advice
- Go over your emergency plan. Pack clothing and other extra items into your emergency kit and take this with you if you evacuate.
When flooding may happen soon (a flood warning):
- Make sure your family members and neighbours are aware of what is happening.
- Be ready to evacuate. Act early. Conditions change rapidly. Roads and escape routes can be covered or blocked. Don't forget to take pets and medicine with you.
- Put household valuables and electrical items as high as possible.
- Turn off water, gas and electricity at the mains.
- Secure objects likely to float and cause damage. Raise chemicals and oils well above the forecast flood height.
During the flood:
For emergency assistance call 132 500 for SES.
- Never drive, ride or walk through floodwater. This is the main cause of death during floods.
- Never allow children to play in floodwater. This is the main cause of death during floods for children and young people.
- Stay away from drains, culverts and waterways. Water can flow quickly with strong currents.
- Stay well clear of fallen trees, power lines and damaged buildings.
After the flood - recovery:
- If your property has been flooded, check with your local council for information and advice.
- Have all electrical and gas equipment professionally tested before use.
To find your local flood and flood preparation guide, visit the SES website and follow the links.
