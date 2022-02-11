Clubs team up to join fight against ovarian cancer

news, local-news, teal, ovarian, cancer, McPherson, harness, racing, greyhounds, Tormey

A FLYING start to Victorian harness racing's Team Teal campaign rolled on at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Thursday night. The industry's annual ovarian cancer awareness and fundraising initiative was given a healthy boost, with the neighbouring Bendigo Harness Racing Club and Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association joining forces for a dual-code meeting in support of the cause. It was the fourth straight year the clubs have worked in tandem to promote the teal concept. There was plenty of extra incentive to score wins across the respective 12-race greyhound and nine-race harness racing programs, with the clubs pledging extra funds for each female-trained greyhound winner and female-driven trots winner. That's in addition to the $400 donated by Harness Racing Victoria and the TAB for every female winner on a Victorian track from February 1 to March 15. In the sulky, Bendigo's Ellen Tormey made the first strike by steering home Mister Artikulate in the opening race of the program. It was Tormey's second win this teal period aboard Mister Artikulate, who is trained by her father John Tormey at Charlton, and her third overall following a double at Kilmore on February 3. Star reinswoman Kate Gath added to the teal haul following a dominant performance by Vacation Hill in the first heat of the Lyn McPherson Memorial Breed For Speed Gold Series. The five-year-old mare, trained by Andy Gath, proved she would be hard to run down in the $50,000 final, to be run at Melton on February 26, blitzing her rivals by 15.4m. It was the third of three heats run on the night for the series, which is named in remembrance of the late wife of Team Teal campaign founder Duncan McPherson OAM. Earlier in the night, Maryborough trainer Brett Shipway took out the first heat of the bronze series with Black And Gold, driven by Michael Bellman. The heat of the silver series was won by the Emmett and Richard Brosnan-trained Homonym, who narrowly prevailed over Amour Maternal for the trainer-driver combination of Michael Barby and Anne-Maree Conroy. In attendance, Duncan McPherson praised the efforts and collaborative approach from the Lord 's Raceway-based clubs. "This is something unique for Team Teal, a dual-code meeting," he said. "We've got both industries working together to promote the cause and the awareness. "Twelve races at the greyhounds, with all-female dogs on the track is superb. "There has even been a suggestion to make sure that next there are 12 races with all-female dogs again and to encourage female trainers to come to the meeting here. "And then we have the three heats of the Lyn McPherson McPherson with the girls in teal pants. "It's a wonderful opportunity to promote our industries and a good cause, and to do that in the local community with local sponsors. "They are all going to take away an important health message they didn't come with earlier." Team Teal has raised more than $2.1 million for ovarian cancer research and education programs since its inception 13 years ago. The BGRA, which is donating $50 for every female-trained greyhound winner during February, saw that tally jump by three. Avalon trainer Rebecca Gibbons got the ball rolling in race four when the smart Yohiro Bale won the WomenCan Maiden Final. She was joined in the winner's circle by Nyora trainer Donna Dean and Kerry Prowse, from Red Cliffs, near Mildura, who claimed the last two winners on the card with Pay The Prince and Abby's Star, with the latter surprising at odds of $75.20. Undoubtedly the highlight of the night on the track was the ultra-impressive win of Aston Flame in the Team Teal (race eight). Trained by Ian Garland at Longlea, the rising three-year-old bitch has now won 18 of her 28 career starts. Remarkably, she has won 11 of her last 12 starts. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/ce5c9f18-e950-4b69-9d14-8285717f0257.JPG/r0_651_4400_3137_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg