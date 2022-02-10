BDCA - Achison stars in Roos' Twenty20 victory over Jets at QEO

sport, cricket, bdca, kangaroo, flat, strathfieldsaye, twenty20, T20, match, achison

AN UNBEATEN 64 from Dylan Achison was the backbone of Kangaroo Flat's successful run-chase against Strathfieldsaye in their BDCA Twenty20 match at the QEO on Wednesday night. Chasing the Jets' 6-130, the Roos replied with 3-131 to win with 13 balls to spare and notch their second victory of the tournament. Achison - who joined the Roos this season from Ballarat - crunched nine fours and one six in his 64 n.o. off 47 balls, while opener Jake Klemm cracked 33 off 27 balls. Skipper Ben Devanny was the standout player with the ball for the Jets with 1-17 off four overs - the only Strathfieldsaye bowler to keep his economy rate under a run-a-ball. BENDIGO ADDY CRICKET HQ Earlier after being sent in the Jets' 6-130 featured contributions from opener Tim Wood (29), Campbell Love (27 n.o.) and marquee player Taylor Beard (21). Kangaroo Flat shared its wickets around, with six Roos' bowlers all taking one. The Jets have now completed their preliminary games and sit on top in pool 1, with the Roos three points behind, but with a game still in hand to come against third-placed Golden Square next week. POOL 1 LADDER - Strathfieldsaye (21), Kangaroo Flat (18), Golden Square (15), Eaglehawk (12), White Hills (0). BENDIGO-Echuca has won its way through to the grand final of the Over-50s Victoria D grade cricket competition. Bendigo-Echuca won its semi-final last Sunday against the South East Kangaroos at Kyabram by eight wickets to progress through to the grand final. The victory was set up by a strong bowling performance from Bendigo-Echuca, which skittled the Kangaroos for just 53. The standouts with the ball for Bendigo-Echuca were Richard Murphy (3-9), Scott McLeod (2-5) and Greg Bailey (2-6). In reply Bendigo-Echuca took just 14 overs to chase its target down for the loss of two wickets, with opener Daryl Rooks finishing 25 n.o. Bendigo-Echuca's grand final will be played in Bendigo against the Victorian Cavaliers on February 20.

