Crows, Tigers set up EVCA T20 showdown

UNITED and Spring Gully will square off in the grand final of the Emu Valley Cricket Association's Twenty20 competition after scoring semi-final wins on Tuesday night. Spring Gully continued their outstanding T20 form by defeating reigning competition champions Sedgwick in a tight contest, while United set up a third-straight T20 grand final appearance by disposing of West Bendigo. At Spring Gully, a typically hard-hitting 55 from Rhys Webb and a 30 at the top of the order from Lachlan Brook set the Crows on the path to a formidable 6-167. But it was the seventh-wicket stand between Shaun O'Shea and Alex Sutton, which proved the most influential. O'Shea finished on 34 not out and Sutton on 21 not out, carving out a 46 run partnership to end the innings. In reply, openers Bailey Ilsley (59) and Ryan Grundy (27) and number three Jordan Ilsley (59) gave the Rams every opportunity of chasing the total down, with partnerships of 47 and 83 providing a solid platform. But the loss of Bailey Ilsley at 136 triggered a run of dismissals, leaving them eight runs short at the end of their 20 overs. Jordan Ilsley capped a big game for Sedgwick by earlier taking 2-22 with the ball. At Ewing Park, United did well to restrict West Bendigo to all out for 121 in the 19th over. In reply, the Tigers, boosted by a timely 42 not out from Liam Smith, reached 7-124 after 19.1 overs. Mitchell Whittle was the main protagonist with the ball for United, taking 4-22 off four overs, as West Bendigo fell from 5-90 to be all out for 121. A disciplined bowling effort was further led by Mac Whittle (2-24 off four overs) and Kane Goldsworthy (2-18 off 3.2 overs). Chathura Damith led the way with the bat for West Bendigo with 31 off 18 balls, while Kane Newton chipped in with 29 off 17 balls. In reply, United got off to a solid start courtesy of Mac Whittle (26) and Brod Williams (8), the pair combining for a 34-run opening stand. But it was Smith who shone brightest, with his unbeaten 42 providing the backbone of the innings to see the Tigers through to a third grand final in a row. Daniel Whiting was best with the ball for the Redbacks with 2-19 off his four overs. United is 1-1 in the past two T20 grand finals.

