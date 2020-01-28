Nevins impresses in big summer of cricket

sport, cricket, cricket, Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat, Nevins

Kangaroo Flat teenager Jasmine Nevins performed strongly for Victoria Country at the recent national under-18 cricket championships in Tasmania. Nevins scored 117 runs for the carnival, including a fine 40 not out off 55 balls in Vic Country's win over Tasmania. Nevins also took seven wickets for the tournament. Her best performance was 2-24 off 10 overs against Western Australia. Victoria Country finished fourth on the Twenty20 ladder and fourth on the one-day ladder. The solid performances with bat and ball for Victoria Country came hot on the heels of Nevins playing for the Lanning XI against the Perry XI in exhibition matches for the best young female cricketers in Australia. Nevins is playing women's Premier Cricket in Melbourne for Plenty Valley. This summer she has a highest score of 59 not out and best figures of 4-21.

