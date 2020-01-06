Wet start to junior cricket carnival

sport, cricket, cricket, junior, sport, carnival, country week

Wet weather put paid to the majority of matches on day one of the Northern Rivers Junior Country Week carnival. All games scheduled to be played in Bendigo were washed out, with only five games across the six age groups getting underway. Two of the three under-15 matches were played, with Upper Loddon upstaging Goulburn Murray at Wedderburn. Lance Malone and Harry McKinley were the stars for Upper Loddon. Malone took 5-20 as Upper Loddon restricted Goulburn Murray to 167. In reply, Upper Loddon made 6-173 off just 33 overs as McKinley smashed 81 off just 64 balls, including eight fours and four sixes. McKinley and Will Perryman (24) added 114 for the fourth wicket. In the other under-15 match that was played, Murray Valley (9-114) scored a thrilling one-wicket win over Seymour (111). In the under-16s, Murray Valley (6-94) edged out Shepparton (93) by four wickets. In the under-13B division, Shepparton 1 and Shepparton 2 defeated Seymour and Murray Valley respectively. Tuesday's fixtures: Under-17s - 10am: Bendigo v Goulburn Murray at Eaglehawk, Seymour v Shepparton at Tallarook. 2pm: Bendigo v Goulburn Murray at Eaglehawk, Seymour v Shepparton at Tallarook. Under-16s - 10.30am: Goulburn Murray v Murray Valley at Tongala, Shepparton v Bendigo at Euroa. Under-15s - 10.30am: Shepparton v Murray Valley at Mooroopna, Upper Loddon v Seymour at Bell Oval, Goulburn Murray v Bendigo at Cooma. Under-14s - 10.30am: Goulbrun Murray v Murray Valley at Moama, Shepparton 1 v Bendigo 1 at Murchison, Shepparton 2 v Bendigo 2 at Numurkah. Under-13A - 10.30am: Bendigo v Goulburn Murray at Huntly, Murray Valley v Shepparton at Berrigan. Under-13B - 10.30am: Goulburn Murray v Murray Valley at Brose, Bendigo v Shepparton at Shadforth Park, Shepparton 2 v Seymour at Mooroopna.

