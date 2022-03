Congratulations! The Bendigo Advertiser would like to help you share all the joy of your new baby with the community. Just fill out the form below, attach your photo, and it will come straight to the Bendigo Advertiser journalists. Photos and stories selected for publication may appear on the Bendigo Advertiser website and/or newspaper.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150021823/186b0046-cfed-46f3-b648-392e55741f13.jpg/r11_270_5172_3186_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg