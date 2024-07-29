Merriman hat-trick helps Bendigo City to big win over Tarneit United

Bendigo City FC had its most productive offensive game of the season in a 9-1 thrashing of State League Five rival Tarneit United.
Playing on home turf at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve, City had five goals on the board before the main break.
The visitors were more competitive in the second-half, but Bendigo's class up front was too much for Tarneit to handle.
Lewis Merriman completed a hat-trick for Bendigo, while Sam Pitson and Ethan Hunter added two goals each.
Sam Farr and 16-year-old Ethan Pope completed the scoring for Bendigo.
"Tarneit is on the bottom of the league, but we still had to take care of business and get the three points,'' Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas said.
"We gave some young players an opportunity. Brent White from the under-18s made his senior debut and he was really good.
"Ethan Pope, Kai Thomas and Damon Hannes were three 16-year-olds, who came up from the juniors and started on the bench in the seniors.
"It was a good day to give those young players some exposure at senior level."
The three points lifted Bendigo to 21 points and fifth place on the ladder.
The club has the bye this weekend, with their next game against Ocean Grove in Bendigo on August 10.
