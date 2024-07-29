CVFL: The run home for each side chasing finals with three rounds to go

It was a weekend of thrashings in the CVFL, as three of the four games finished north of the 100-point margin.
The fourth game was a 12.21 (93) to 1.1 (7) victory for Eaglehawk at Marong.
The weekend's highlight came from the league's leading goalkicker, Paynton Jolliffe, who kicked 13 in Golden Square's 32.24 (216) to 0.0 (0) win over White Hills.
Jolliffe needs 22 more goals this season to reach the ton.
Elsewhere, Castlemaine stayed undefeated with a 25.16 (166) to 0.1 (1) win against North Bendigo at Camp Reserve on Friday night, and Sandhurst continued its strong form, beating Bendigo Thunder 22.12 (144) to 0.2 (2).
With only three rounds remaining, the Bendigo Advertiser has had a look at the run home for each finals contender.
*Top four make finals in the CVFL*
R16: Bye
R17: Marong (H)
R18: White Hills (A)
Barring a miracle, the Magpies have already locked away top spot.
With two of the bottom three sides, Marong and White Hills, after the bye, it's all about not getting any injuries before the real stuff begins.
R16: Sandhurst (A)
R17: Woorinen (H)
R18: Bendigo Thunder (A)
Have the best percentage in the competition, so only need one more win to sure up a double chance.
Most intriguing part of the Bulldogs' final three games will be whether Jolliffe reaches the ton by the end of the home and away campaign.
R16: White Hills (A)
R17: Sandhurst (H)
R18: Woorinen (A)
This is where it gets interesting, with three teams fighting for, most likely, two elimination final spots.
Eaglehawk currently has the advantage, four points ahead, but with a worse percentage than Woorinen and Sandhurst chasing them.
Some of that percentage will be rectified against White Hills this Sunday, but the Hawks would need to beat one of the Tigers or Dragons in the final fortnight to secure a finals spot.
R16: Bendigo Thunder (H)
R17: Golden Square (A)
R18: Eaglehawk (H)
When it gets this close, you look at which games are bankable.
Each of the Hawks, Tigers, and Dragons has one, with the Tigers coming this Sunday at home to the Bendigo Thunder.
But from there, it's very tough.
The Tigers play second-placed Square, who they lost to by 87 points earlier in the year, and the Hawks.
Should the Hawks falter against Sandhurst in round 17, the Tigers' final-round game with the Hawks will become a virtual elimination final if other results go as expected.
R16: Golden Square (A)
R17: Eaglehawk (H)
R18: North Bendigo (H)
Win two of their three remaining games, and Sandhurst should play finals.
They'll beat North Bendigo in the final round, but if the Dragons fail to win against one of Square of Hawks in the next fortnight, it's likely game over due to the Tigers' superior percentage.
