Internal growth driving Hawks forward in search for double chance

Eaglehawk is playing its best footy since this time last year, and with results falling their way, they're right back in the hunt for the double chance.
They've been highly impressive across the last three weeks, pumping Strathfieldsaye and Kangaroo Flat with a two-point defeat to Castlemaine in the middle.
And to be fair, that defeat should almost be struck off the Hawks' form guide, considering Camp Reserve resembled the Olympic swimming pool in Paris.
If you look at the stat sheet through this period, it is still primarily dominated by gun midfielders Billy Evans and Joel Mullen.
But do a deeper analysis, and you'll start noticing names you might not have recognised before, and they're playing a significant role in the Hawks push to secure a double chance.
Bailey Ilsley has been one of the best forwards in the BFNL over the past month, kicking two bags of five goals, while Thomas Bennett and Blake McGregor played arguably their best games of senior footy to date against the Storm.
You could press the same case for Jacob O'Brien and Zack Bulger on Saturday against Kangaroo Flat.
O'Brien had 26 disposals and took seven intercept marks in a defence missing its linchpin, Charlie Langford.
Bulger hadn't collected more than 18 disposals in a game this season before the Roos clash.
By the end of it, he amassed 24 to go with his ten inside 50s and a goal.
Internal growth was always going to be critical for a Hawks side that has been seen as weaker on paper than in previous campaigns.
While it's taken to the second half of 2024, Hawks coach Travis Matheson is beginning to see evidence of it.
"We commented last week that Aydan Hanley played his 50th club game out of the thirds, and we have Bailey Ilsley, Zack Bulger, and Jacob O'Brien who are around that number as well," Matheson said.
"I certainly think at this level, it takes that period of time to establish yourself as a senior footballer.
"You always know what you're going to get out of a Ben Thompson or Billy Evans, but we've been confident since the start of the season that this group of players around 20-50 senior games would start to contribute consistently."
Go even younger, and the Hawks' teenagers played just as big a part in the 102-point win.
Jack O'Shannessy (six goals) combined with Ilsley to tear the Roos defence apart with 11 majors between them.
In his fourth game of senior footy, Kyen Burrill-Grinton was thrown into the deep end and came out with 24 disposals, three clearances and a goal.
"Kyen (Burrill-Grinton) showed plenty in his previous couple of games, and he got to spend some time in the middle on Saturday," Matheson said.
"It was a great opportunity for him to work closely with Billy Evans and Joel Mullen."
The Hawks recent form line is the definition of inconsistency.
In their last five, they have gone win, loss, win, loss, win.
However, Matheson is confident they are prepared for their litmus test against Gisborne and Sandhurst in the next fortnight.
Their early-season scoring woes have dissipated, kicking 16 and 20 goals in their last two games that weren't played in the mud.
"Even in games we've lost this year, our defensive numbers have stacked up, but we'd be losing because we couldn't put a score on the board even though we were getting it in there enough," Matheson said.
"But we've turned it around in the last couple of weeks, and the next fortnight will challenge us to see how far we've come in that area.
"Unfortunately, we had the Castlemaine loss, but if you take that game out, our numbers are starting to stack up around scores, stoppages, and the defensive numbers, which have been strong all season."
Ben Thompson and Charlie Langford aren't expected to be fit in time for the trip to Gardiner Reserve.
