Bendigo Advertiser
sport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Watch

Internal growth driving Hawks forward in search for double chance

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated July 29 2024 - 2:50pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's push for a top-three spot is gathering steam after another big win at home on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Eaglehawk's push for a top-three spot is gathering steam after another big win at home on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Eaglehawk is playing its best footy since this time last year, and with results falling their way, they're right back in the hunt for the double chance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.